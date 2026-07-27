Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey hit by major online leak

Director Christopher Nolan has encountered an unexpected bump in the road following the release of his latest mythological epic, The Odyssey. A high-quality full-length copy of the action movie surfaced online on X over the weekend, quickly amassing over two million views before copyright enforcement teams managed to take it down. Starring Matt Damon as King Odysseus alongside a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland, the three-hour spectacle fell prey to illegal streaming just a week after its theatrical debut.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey leaked online amid box office success

Addressing the breach, Universal Pictures issued a firm response confirming that swift action was underway. "We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," the studio stated. While main links were promptly scrubbed and the offending account suspended, several internet users seized the viral momentum to play pranks, tricking eager filmgoers into watching classic Rick Astley music videos disguised as the blockbuster. Meanwhile, X owner Elon Musk also joined the online chatter, criticising casting choices and claiming his AI platform would create an alternative adaptation.