Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey hit by major online leak

Director Christopher Nolan has encountered an unexpected bump in the road following the release of his latest mythological epic, The Odyssey. A high-quality full-length copy of the action movie surfaced online on X over the weekend, quickly amassing over two million views before copyright enforcement teams managed to take it down. Starring Matt Damon as King Odysseus alongside a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland, the three-hour spectacle fell prey to illegal streaming just a week after its theatrical debut.
Addressing the breach, Universal Pictures issued a firm response confirming that swift action was underway. "We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," the studio stated. While main links were promptly scrubbed and the offending account suspended, several internet users seized the viral momentum to play pranks, tricking eager filmgoers into watching classic Rick Astley music videos disguised as the blockbuster. Meanwhile, X owner Elon Musk also joined the online chatter, criticising casting choices and claiming his AI platform would create an alternative adaptation.
Despite the widespread piracy, the leak appears to have done very little to dent enthusiasm for Christopher’s cinematic triumph. The production continues to dominate global multiplexes, effortlessly sailing past $600 million worldwide in its second weekend. Audiences are still queuing up for premium IMAX 70mm tickets to watch Matt battle mythical creatures on his arduous journey home to Ithaca. Universal remains confident that the momentum built by Christopher, Matt and the wider ensemble will sustain a record-breaking theatrical run throughout the summer.