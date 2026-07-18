Golden trouble: Zendaya's 3,000-year-old earrings are overshadowing The Odyssey

If this all feels familiar, it should. Fashion has done this before: think back to Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala moment in Marilyn Monroe's fragile, decades-old Happy Birthday, Mr. President gown, which conservators warned should never have left a climate-controlled archive, let alone been worn on a body other than Monroe’s. The through-line is the same — irreplaceable pieces of history treated as accessories, with institutions and dealers happy to lend them out for the exposure.

Ironically, the controversy is doing exactly what great method dressing is supposed to do: getting people to think harder about the story. The Odyssey itself has already stirred debate over historical accuracy in its retelling of Homer's epic. Now its promotional trail has stumbled into a real-world echo of the same questions — who gets to hold onto history, who gets to display it, and who gets to profit from it along the way.