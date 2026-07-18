Himesh Patel: The British- Indian actor who is winning hearts in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Indian actors or Indian origin actors are making a mark for themselves globally today. One of the most prominent contemporary faces with Indian roots to be seen across Hollywood projects is Himesh Patel. After his major breakthrough with Yesterday (2019), Himesh has been gradually getting increased screen time across British television, sit through dramas and Hollywood films. Now, he is again in news for being a part of Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed new directorial- The Odyssey.

All about Himesh Patel’s Indian roots

Himesh was born as Himesh Jitendra Patel to Indian parents who migrated from Gujarat. He spent his early life in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England. Like many individuals, his parents had settled in the UK before the 1990s and thus he was born and grew up of mixed descent – British Indian. However, he has always grown up surrounded by his home culture and has often spoken about the balance of Indian roots and cultures and growing up in a British environment. He has always taken pride over his Indian heritage and with time, after a career in entertainment, has become one of the most notable faces of British- Indian origin in the West.