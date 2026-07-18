Himesh Patel: The British- Indian actor who is winning hearts in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Indian actors or Indian origin actors are making a mark for themselves globally today. One of the most prominent contemporary faces with Indian roots to be seen across Hollywood projects is Himesh Patel. After his major breakthrough with Yesterday (2019), Himesh has been gradually getting increased screen time across British television, sit through dramas and Hollywood films. Now, he is again in news for being a part of Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed new directorial- The Odyssey.
Himesh was born as Himesh Jitendra Patel to Indian parents who migrated from Gujarat. He spent his early life in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England. Like many individuals, his parents had settled in the UK before the 1990s and thus he was born and grew up of mixed descent – British Indian. However, he has always grown up surrounded by his home culture and has often spoken about the balance of Indian roots and cultures and growing up in a British environment. He has always taken pride over his Indian heritage and with time, after a career in entertainment, has become one of the most notable faces of British- Indian origin in the West.
Recapping The Odyssey
As the world goes gaga over the illustrious cast of The Odyssey, one cannot forget that he plays a part too. He essays Eurylochus, who is second in command to Odysseus, played by Matt Damon. Through his character he becomes a trusted aide of the protagonist, is always skeptical of events, survives obstacles, becomes one of the forerunners during the Circe episodes, and challenges Odysseus’ decisions, only for the better. However, this isn’t the first time he is working with acclaimed director Christopher Nolan. He has earlier collaborated with him in Tenet. Over the years he has become a notable face in ensemble storytelling and yet been successful in maintaining his individuality as an actor, through which he is getting widely recognised.
An illustrious career
Throughout his career which spans over two decades, Himesh was seen in several notable and highly praised roles. He was seen as Tamwar Masood in EastEnders from 2007- 2016. He was cast when he was just 16 years and over the years matured himself as an actor in performance and depth. In 2019, came a major turning point in his career when Danny Boyle cast him as the lead, Jack Malik in Yesterday. Thereafter, there was no looking back. In 2020 came Christopher Nolan’s Tenent, in 2021 Don’t Look up with Leonardo di Caprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence; in 2021 Station Eleven where he played Jeevan Chaudhury and many others since. Although his future projects are kept under wraps, audience await his next performance with eagerness.
Has Himesh Patel worked in Indian films?
Although Himesh has so far not worked in any Indian movies, he has always proudly championed his roots. Only time will tell if the audience will be able to see him in an Indian project soon.