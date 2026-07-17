Jennifer Winget's bridal look goes viral: A closer look at her stunning wedding gown

Actress Jennifer Winget has managed to stir up the Internet with her first look as a bride. According to reports, she is soon to marry a Singapore businessman named William Ishmael in a private ceremony in the UK. She looked gorgeous in her white wedding dress, which was custom-made for her. Though there have been no official announcements, her pictures and video clips are already stealing the spotlight on social media.

Jennifer Winget’s bridal look wins hearts online

Jennifer Winget looked graceful wearing a custom-made white wedding dress designed by Karleo Fashion. She wore an elegant strapless dress which had a sweetheart neckline and was designed to give her a classic shape. The dress had beautiful hand embroidery with beading and threads.