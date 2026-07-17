Jennifer Winget's bridal look goes viral: A closer look at her stunning wedding gown

Actress Jennifer Winget has managed to stir up the Internet with her first look as a bride. According to reports, she is soon to marry a Singapore businessman named William Ishmael in a private ceremony in the UK. She looked gorgeous in her white wedding dress, which was custom-made for her. Though there have been no official announcements, her pictures and video clips are already stealing the spotlight on social media.
Jennifer Winget looked graceful wearing a custom-made white wedding dress designed by Karleo Fashion. She wore an elegant strapless dress which had a sweetheart neckline and was designed to give her a classic shape. The dress had beautiful hand embroidery with beading and threads.
The behind-the-scenes videos gave the audience an insight into the process of creating the bride's attire. In one video, we see the Beyhadh actress seeing the exquisite details of the dress before deciding on the final piece. In another video, she is seen trying on her dress, and the designer was also helping her for a quick fit check.
Many other video snippets highlighted the artistry that went into the creation of Jennifer’s wedding gown. The designers could be seen hand-stitching the embellishments on the bodice, along with completing embroidery on the gown. There were videos which showed Jennifer fitting the veil into place and making adjustments to complete her bridal look.
One person commented, “OMFGGG SHE'S LITERALLY LOOKING LIKE AN ANGEL.” Another X user said, “Jennifer Winget! has finally found faith in love again, she gonna be make super pretty bride today.”
The online fashion watchdogs never miss the minute details. One person also noticed how she included her dogs in her bridal attire. “She gonna have Breezer and Oliver both incorporated in her dress omg.” The Dill Mill Gayye actress previously tied the knot with her co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2012, but in 2014 the couple got divorced.