Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael spark wedding rumours after a reported proposal

Actress Jennifer Winget and Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael are set to tie the knot soon. Their relationship has been making quite the noise on social media and an insider close to the couple has recently revealed that William popped the big question and Jennifer said yes!

Jennifer Winget found love again? Wedding buzz around the actress grows stronger with insider details

Known for her memorable roles in Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh, Jennifer has now found herself at the centre of speculation about a possible second wedding. She has been in a relationship with the businessman William who supposedly proposed to her during a holiday. The insider revealed, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic”.

The speculations got more ground when the netizens pointed out Jennifer’s comment on a wedding dance reel on Instagram. Other excited and eagle-eyed fans also figured out the actress’ newfound love for wedding-focused contents on the app.