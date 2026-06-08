Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael spark wedding rumours after a reported proposal

Actress Jennifer Winget and Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael are set to tie the knot soon. Their relationship has been making quite the noise on social media and an insider close to the couple has recently revealed that William popped the big question and Jennifer said yes!
Known for her memorable roles in Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh, Jennifer has now found herself at the centre of speculation about a possible second wedding. She has been in a relationship with the businessman William who supposedly proposed to her during a holiday. The insider revealed, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It's a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic”.
The speculations got more ground when the netizens pointed out Jennifer’s comment on a wedding dance reel on Instagram. Other excited and eagle-eyed fans also figured out the actress’ newfound love for wedding-focused contents on the app.
Sources suggest that the couple is looking for venues and the perfect getaway location for their big day. The grand wedding will supposedly be a traditional Christian one and either in an autumn wedding between September and October, or in winter between December and January. Although neither of the two has confirmed anything officially yet, excitements among the fans are bubbling evidently.
William has always been a private person. As per his LinkedIn he is currently the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group in Singapore since 2022. Prior to that, he spent nearly ten years at UBS Investment Bank, and did stints as a VP and product manager at other finance firms
As for their life stories, Jennifer was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two tied the knot in 2012 but parted ways in 2014. Karan later married actress Bipasha Basu. Now, if the rumours are true, this would be Jennifer’s second marriage, while it would mark William’s first.