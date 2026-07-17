Julia Garner and Mark Foster separate after more than 6 years of marriage

Julia Garner and Mark Foster have reportedly decided to call it quits after more than six years of marriage. While neither of the two has publicly made an announcement so far regarding the situation, media reports doing the rounds state that sources close to the couple have indeed confirmed the same.

Who are Julia Garner and Mark Foster?

Julia Garner is one of the most well-known actors of this generation. She is known for powerful roles which have earned her nominations for several prestigious awards. She is known for playing Ruth Langmore in Ozark, earning her three Primetime Emmy Awards, Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna and pivotal roles in projects like The Assistant, Wolf Man, Weapons and more. Mark Foster, on the other hand is a singer, songwriter and producer. He is recognised as the founder of the indie-pop band Foster the People. Their breakthrough was in 2010 with Pumped up kicks. While the two got married over six years ago, there has been no confirmation of the two ever having a child.