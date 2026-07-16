Kesha says she collects ‘teeth’: Made a necklace, an earring, belt and crown

Kesha shared that she is a “pop star” who “needs your teeth”, and pointed out they would be wasted otherwise. She argued, “Do you flush them down the toilet? Where are they going? Give them to me. Can I actually have them? It's not a drill, not a joke.”

Earlier this year, Kesha noted her collection, which has been growing since around 2012, goes beyond human teeth. She told the Call Her Daddy podcast, “It just reminds me when I have a little piece of the people I love. I have my cats, (they) had to get their little teeth taken out. They’re little kitty wisdom teeth. I collect those too.”

Kesha has earned two number-one albums on the US Billboard 200 with Animal and Rainbow. She attained ten top-ten singles on the US Billboard Hot 100, including Tik Tok, Right Round with Flo Rida, My First Kiss with 3OH!3, Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, We R Who We R, Blow, Die Young and Timber with Pitbull.