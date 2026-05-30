Britney Spears writes about her emotions on Instagram, deletes post

Britney Spears opened up about her mental health on Instagram but deleted the post soon after. According to reports, the 44-year-old pop star wrote about the emotions she experienced during the multiple challenging points of her life.
Britney Spears got candid about her feelings on social media recently but was quick to take her words back as well. According to reports, she posted a carousel of written posts on Instagram before deleting them.
The artiste reflected on her DUI arrest, time at rehab and wrote, "This year has been quite interesting... I've never done so many arts and crafts and it's sort of embarrassing ok so I might have went a bit coo coo in the nest when I honestly believed I could create my own stained glass... ".
She continued, "I got bits and pieces of broken glass, big pieces, small... all laid down on white sheets... to make it properly I have a glass blowing machine which is extremely dangerous cuz it's so hot in temperature it melts glass like you see in Catholic Churches or on round lamps unfortunately I wasn't able to use that machine... maybe one day I will."
She went on write about the "emotional issues" that come up in her kitchen without any explanation. She went on to talk about her creation that she made in the kitchen and shared that was in love with it.
"But I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind", Britney further wrote.
In the now deleted post, she lamented the fact that the housekeeper disposed of the artwork by accident. "I'm so used to people taking my things", she added.
The internet was quick to take screenshots of the post and share it. Fans have been wondering what the post could exactly mean.
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