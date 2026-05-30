Britney Spears writes about her emotions on Instagram, deletes post

She went on write about the "emotional issues" that come up in her kitchen without any explanation. She went on to talk about her creation that she made in the kitchen and shared that was in love with it.

"But I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind", Britney further wrote.

In the now deleted post, she lamented the fact that the housekeeper disposed of the artwork by accident. "I'm so used to people taking my things", she added.

The internet was quick to take screenshots of the post and share it. Fans have been wondering what the post could exactly mean.

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