Why did Britney Spears bark and wave a knife at a restaurant? Singer’s team reveals truth

The representative for Britney Spears has denied allegations of erratic behavior by the pop icon at a dinner gathering at Sherman Oaks, labeling it a media strategy aimed at tarnishing her reputation. The denial came after an online post accusing the pop icon of screaming, barking, and waving a knife while dining at a local pub.

Britney Spears’ team slams ‘blown out of proportion’ restaurant claims

In a statement issued on Thursday, Britney Spears’ representative disclosed that the star, who turned 44 last week, was simply having dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. According to the statement, the alleged ‘erratic behavior’ is nothing but Britney narrating stories about her animals. “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours,” the representative explained. “At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.”