Why did Britney Spears bark and wave a knife at a restaurant? Singer’s team reveals truth

The representative for Britney Spears has denied allegations of erratic behavior by the pop icon at a dinner gathering at Sherman Oaks, labeling it a media strategy aimed at tarnishing her reputation. The denial came after an online post accusing the pop icon of screaming, barking, and waving a knife while dining at a local pub.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Britney Spears’ representative disclosed that the star, who turned 44 last week, was simply having dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. According to the statement, the alleged ‘erratic behavior’ is nothing but Britney narrating stories about her animals. “She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours,” the representative explained. “At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.”
The drama started when an entertainment reporter reported the story on X, saying that the meal was an insane experience and that the other patrons were worried about their safety. However, it did not take long before Britney’s team pointed out that the media wanted to paint her as a ‘bad person’, much like what happened two decades ago. Her representatives said it was high time to put an end to the ‘ridiculous’ storyline.
The drama took place at a time when Britney was sharing some of her spiritual experiences on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, where she was seen holding a baby snake, which represents spirituality and good fortune, she thanked her new friends for being there for her during her recovery process.
It should be noted that the singer was charged with a lesser offense after pleading guilty to driving recklessly last month. Following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, she was released from custody on a $500 bond. The singer’s attorney, Michael A Goldstein, said that the Grammy winner is looking ahead now.