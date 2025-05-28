Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget to reunite on Karan Johar’s ‘The Traitors’ after 11-year split

The Traitors, Karan’s latest foray into reality television, is an Indian adaptation of the international hit show of the same name. Combining psychological gameplay, deception, and social strategy, the series pits celebrity contestants against each other as they try to identify the 'traitors' hidden in their midst. The casting coup of Karan and Jennifer has already stirred anticipation, with fans and followers curious about how their dynamic will play out in a competitive setting. While the official contestant list has yet to be revealed, rumoured names include Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, Raftaar, Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jasmin Bhasin. However, the headline-grabbing pairing of Karan and Jennifer is poised to steal the spotlight. The show is expected to premiere later this year on a major OTT platform.

On the personal front, Karan Singh Grover is now married to actress Bipasha Basu. He was last seen in the action thriller Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Rumour has it that he may be considering an OTT project next. Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget has kept a low public profile but remains professionally active. She is currently working on a suspense thriller, set for direct-to-digital release, with Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Whether the sparks reignite or stay buried under 11 years of silence, The Traitors promises high-stakes drama with a side of real-life tension.