‘Hacks’ renewed for Season 5: Emmy-winning comedy continues to shine

Season 4, which premiered in April 2025, saw the return of its stellar ensemble cast including Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Mark Indelicato, alongside notable additions such as Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, and Kaitlin Olson. The season further deepened the storyline of Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder) as their creative tension evolved into an unpredictable, mutually dependent dynamic.

With its blend of caustic wit and heart, Hacks has become a standout in the increasingly crowded landscape of streaming comedies. Its timely narrative — touching on themes of reinvention, ageing in showbiz, and generational clashes — has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike. Jean Smart’s powerhouse performance as the fading yet fiercely determined Deborah Vance has earned her multiple awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.