‘Hacks’ renewed for Season 5: Emmy-winning comedy continues to shine

Fan-favourite comedy Hacks has officially been renewed for a fifth season. The Emmy-winning series, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, remains a streaming powerhouse for Max, consistently ranking among the platform’s top five shows since the release of its latest season. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, Hacks first debuted in 2021 and quickly established itself as a razor-sharp dark comedy exploring the odd yet endearing partnership between a seasoned stand-up legend and a struggling millennial writer. The show’s sharp writing, biting humour, and emotionally resonant moments have earned it critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.
Season 4, which premiered in April 2025, saw the return of its stellar ensemble cast including Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Mark Indelicato, alongside notable additions such as Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, and Kaitlin Olson. The season further deepened the storyline of Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder) as their creative tension evolved into an unpredictable, mutually dependent dynamic.
With its blend of caustic wit and heart, Hacks has become a standout in the increasingly crowded landscape of streaming comedies. Its timely narrative — touching on themes of reinvention, ageing in showbiz, and generational clashes — has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike. Jean Smart’s powerhouse performance as the fading yet fiercely determined Deborah Vance has earned her multiple awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Max has yet to announce a release date for Season 5, but insiders suggest the show could return as early as mid-2026. Given its continued popularity and critical success, the renewal comes as little surprise, with many praising the series for maintaining its sharp edge across seasons. As streaming platforms vie for original content that resonates, Hacks continues to prove that smart writing and nuanced performances still draw a crowd.
