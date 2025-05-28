Dominic McLaughlin is the new Harry Potter, the main trio cast for HBO series announced

Dominic McLaughlin will carry forward the legacy of Harry Potter by playing the lead character in HBO's upcoming series of the same name. HBO's has just announced the casting of the main trio of Harry, Hermione and Ron, with Dominic playing Harry, Arabella Stanton playing Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout playing Ron Weasley.
The official social media profile of Max (Soon to be renamed HBOMax), where the series will be aired shared the announcement, stating in the caption, "Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry." It further read, "Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter."
As per a popular media outlet, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod shared a joint statement about the casting. "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen," they said jointly, as per the source, further adding, "We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."
The Harry Potter IP has been lauded for many years, ever since the book series by controversial author JK Rowling debuted in 1997. The main trio's portrayal by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint was a huge hit. The film series, including the three Fantastic Beasts has reportedly earned $7.7 billion.
While a lot was changed from the original source material, the first live-action adaptation of the Wizarding World has been an ardent favourite of many.
As per multiple media reports, Max had earlier confirmed the following supporting cast playing their corresponding iconic characters:
John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore
Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall
Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid
Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell
Paul Whitehouse Argus Filch