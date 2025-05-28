Dominic McLaughlin is the new Harry Potter, the main trio cast for HBO series announced

The Harry Potter IP has been lauded for many years, ever since the book series by controversial author JK Rowling debuted in 1997. The main trio's portrayal by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint was a huge hit. The film series, including the three Fantastic Beasts has reportedly earned $7.7 billion.

While a lot was changed from the original source material, the first live-action adaptation of the Wizarding World has been an ardent favourite of many.