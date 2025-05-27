HBO submits Lisa’s name for Emmy amid ‘White Lotus 3’ hype, but not everyone is on board

The announcement quickly ignited a wave of reactions across social media. Lisa’s dedicated fanbase celebrated the news, praising her performance and urging her to continue acting. One supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “She has a chance of winning. Her performance was actually really good.” Another added, “Lisa should act more. She has a gifted talent in that field.” A third fan chimed in with, “LISA's potential Emmy nod for The White Lotus is a great recognition of her acting skills!”

However, not everyone was on board. Some users voiced skepticism, questioning whether Lisa’s performance warranted such a prestigious nomination. One critic commented, “This is weird… Like sorry, she might want to act, but she needs more experience and a real acting career first.” Another post read, “No way… if that's true, it proves that Emmy, Oscars, WMA, and other Western awards are full of corruption. Her acting was nothing more than mediocre.” A more moderate opinion stated, “Her acting was fine but Emmy-worthy? No way. Only four actors from that show really deserve a nod. But I know HBO always does this…”