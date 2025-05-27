HBO submits Lisa’s name for Emmy amid ‘White Lotus 3’ hype, but not everyone is on board

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in Season 3 of The White Lotus, is officially in the running for Emmy consideration. HBO has submitted her name alongside 19 other cast members for this year's Emmy Awards. Lisa played the role of Mook, a wellness mentor at the fictional White Lotus resort, in the hit anthology series. According to a report, HBO has submitted the third season for consideration in 39 Emmy categories, including Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for LISA.
The announcement quickly ignited a wave of reactions across social media. Lisa’s dedicated fanbase celebrated the news, praising her performance and urging her to continue acting. One supporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “She has a chance of winning. Her performance was actually really good.” Another added, “Lisa should act more. She has a gifted talent in that field.” A third fan chimed in with, “LISA's potential Emmy nod for The White Lotus is a great recognition of her acting skills!”
However, not everyone was on board. Some users voiced skepticism, questioning whether Lisa’s performance warranted such a prestigious nomination. One critic commented, “This is weird… Like sorry, she might want to act, but she needs more experience and a real acting career first.” Another post read, “No way… if that's true, it proves that Emmy, Oscars, WMA, and other Western awards are full of corruption. Her acting was nothing more than mediocre.” A more moderate opinion stated, “Her acting was fine but Emmy-worthy? No way. Only four actors from that show really deserve a nod. But I know HBO always does this…”
Beyond acting, Lisa has had a high-profile year. In February 2025, she released her debut solo studio album Alter Ego, which has garnered significant attention. She also turned heads at the Met Gala, continuing to solidify her global pop culture presence.