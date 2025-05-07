MET Gala 2025: Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa cross the line with her Rosa Parks underwear?

Others pointed to a broader pattern of insensitivity from some K-pop stars. “Lisa never apologised for using the n-word,” another user wrote. “Now this? Her team either doesn’t know or doesn’t care who Rosa Parks was.”

Rosa Parks, revered as the ‘Mother of the Civil Rights Movement’, made history in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Her defiance sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and remains a pivotal moment in American civil rights history.

Neither Lisa nor her representatives have commented on the controversy at the time of writing. But online, the damage is already done — and fans are divided. While some argue for artistic freedom and fashion’s role in sparking conversation, others say this was tone-deaf at best, offensive at worst.

Whether the outfit was a deliberate political statement or a misguided styling choice, one thing is certain: Lisa’s Met Gala debut will be remembered — just not for the reasons she may have hoped.