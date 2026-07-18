S. S. Rajamouli drops fiery first look of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in Varanasi on her birthday

The first still presents Priyanka in an intense avatar. Dressed in a black corset-style outfit with her hair tied in a high, tousled bun, she sports a fierce expression. Set against a warm, amber-lit backdrop, the image hints at the powerful side of Mandakini's character.

In contrast, the second photograph captures Priyanka in a carefree and happy mood. Wearing a white crop top paired with black cargo pants and a beige jacket draped over her shoulders, the actress is seen jumping mid-air with her arms spread wide. The actress' smile reflects on the "grace" of her character which Rajamouli referred to in his caption.

For the uninitiated, Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration with S.S. Rajamouli and also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.