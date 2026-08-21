Music band Easy Wanderlings celebrates a decade in music with a new track, Mellow

“It feels like a coming-of-age film,” says bassist Malay Vadalkar of Easy Wanderlings after his recent performance in Delhi.

The band was formed in 2015 when a bunch of college students decided to start making music together. From the college corridors in Pune to major cities of India, they have, besides making music, also learned lessons of friendship along the way.

They are currently on their nationwide tour titled ‘Ten Years on the Map’, that traces a journey beginning at The Piano Man in Delhi and winds through Gurugram, Jaipur, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Goa, Kochi, Angamaly, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The venues are as much a part of the experience as the songs, reflecting a band that has always found inspiration in travel and human connection.

Soft songs, and the cosy ambience adds to the feel of their songs and the values their music stands for, says Vadalkar. From museums to rooftop art hubs, the band has specifically chosen venues that allow the audience to connect with their story rather than passively consume it.

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The music could be from anywhere in the world. It is influenced by Western instruments with very light Indian touch. They are original songs written in the English language. Hence, they describe themselves as global musicians devoid of any borders hindering the reach of their songs. Their influences stretch across folk, soul and soft rock, with artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, Kings of Convenience, Bread, Aretha Franklin and Etta James finding a place in their musical vocabulary.