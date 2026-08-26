How Dolly Parton changed country music forever with unapologetic glamour and grit

Country music lost its brightest star on Tuesday with the peaceful passing of Dolly Parton at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tennessee. Yet the legacy left behind is not merely one of record-breaking sales and chart-topping hits; it is the story of a trailblazer who fundamentally changed the landscape of modern music.

The visionary who rewrote Nashville’s rulebook

From the moment Dolly arrived in Music City, she challenged the status quo. In an industry run almost entirely by men, she insisted on holding the reins of her own career, writing her own songs, retaining her publishing rights and steering her own finances. As Country Music Association executive Sarah Trahern reflected, “few artists define Country Music better than the one-word, Dolly.”