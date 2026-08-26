How Dolly Parton changed country music forever with unapologetic glamour and grit

Country music lost its brightest star on Tuesday with the peaceful passing of Dolly Parton at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tennessee. Yet the legacy left behind is not merely one of record-breaking sales and chart-topping hits; it is the story of a trailblazer who fundamentally changed the landscape of modern music.
From the moment Dolly arrived in Music City, she challenged the status quo. In an industry run almost entirely by men, she insisted on holding the reins of her own career, writing her own songs, retaining her publishing rights and steering her own finances. As Country Music Association executive Sarah Trahern reflected, “few artists define Country Music better than the one-word, Dolly.”
Dolly penned timeless anthems such as Jolene, Coat of Many Colours and I Will Always Love You, amassing over 100 million sales and a billion streams. Her poignant storytelling captured heartache, working-class resilience and rural identity with unmatched nuance. Beneath the signature blonde wigs and rhinestone attire lay a sharp musical architect who owned her image with self-deprecating wit.
Beyond her musical genius, Dolly expanded country music’s cultural borders, turning a regional genre into a worldwide phenomenon that bridged generations, geography and politics. Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, she earned widespread admiration for championing inclusivity and empathy. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum chief Kyle Young remarked that “Dolly Parton’s legacy is not celebrity, but humanity,” noting that she “shared her fortunes for the good of all of us, and shared her soul in every note she sang.”
Dolly lived by her own folksy philosophy, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” By daring to be authentically herself, she opened the door for generations of artists, permanently reshaping the heart and sound of country music.