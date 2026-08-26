Beyond Nolan: 7 directors who bent time in daring, emotional ways

Time as a concept has been an interesting topic for many directors to deal with and famously so for The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan. While The Odyssey itself does not bring in, structurally, the narrative or thematic spotlight on this concept, the passage of time during Odysseus' journey on the sea after the Trojan war becomes an integral point of discussion and enabler for the film's plot. With this film now becoming the highest grossing R-rated film of all time, it is but impossible to turn a blind eye to the impacts his films have had on the audiences. His other works like Inception and Interstellar more famously use this concept to significantly alter the films' characters life and have always become many cinephile's topic of discussions and breakdowns.

While most of the discourse about the use of time in a film's concept is reserved for this modern master filmmaker, other vital, more diverse works of many directors are often overlooked. So Indulge dives into listing seven incredible contemporary directors and spolights their works that deal with time in the most fascinating ways.