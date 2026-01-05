Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey: Unravelling Chaitanya through Srjit Mukherji's prism

Unravelling the life and times of Chaitanya is a mission for many, especially his final years. Srijit Mukherji tries to put the cult figure through a prism. Just as a prism splits white light into its constituent colours, Srijit tries to use the film Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey to isolate the theories surrounding the myth around Chaitanya and his mysterious disappearance in Odisha.

What worked for Srijit Mukherji's Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey?

Srijit Mukherji is a filmmaker who has a distinctive style of storytelling, weaving plots within plots. In Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey, he takes it another step ahead. Here he uses three actors to portray Nimai -- newcomer Dibyojyoti Dutta, Subhashree Ganguly and Indraneil Sengupta. One cannot be faulted if one is suddenly reminded of Bunuel's use of two actresses to play the same character in That Obscure Object of Desire. The only difference -- while Bunuel used the two actresses to play the same character in the same time frame, Srijit uses them to portray the same character in different time zones.