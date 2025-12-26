Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Srijit Mukherji opens up on tracing the life of Chaitanya Dev in his Christmas release, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re

A

From a historical point of view, we do not have conclusive evidence pointing towards anything regarding his demise. There are several theories, and we have explored them all in this film about his disappearance. More importantly, the biggest message is one of brotherhood. He was a strong proponent of anti-war sentiment, a stance that angered sections of the royalty and the military. Also, the concept of equality beyond caste, creed, and religion did not sit well with many. He had followers who had converted from Islam to the Vaishnav tradition. The idea that you cannot discriminate between two people based on anything is the message that moved me.

Also, discovering Chaitanya through the eyes of Binodini has been fascinating. Nati Binodini plays a very vital part in the second timeline. Chaitanya’s emphasis on non-discrimination resonated deeply with Binodini, a nautch girl from the red-light district. She relates to the societal class distinction and moralistic value judgment of the society. Cutting through that is the message of love and complete submission to God. This shared belief is what unites Chaitanya and Binodini, which is why, when she enacted him, she got into a trance. I have tried to capture this moment, where the two timelines converge in a unifying act of total surrender to the Almighty.