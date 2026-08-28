From Bengaluru’s underground to Ibiza and ADE: How Spacenaut is taking Indian electronic music global
Spacenaut — an electronic music brand that started in Bengaluru — is taking its sound beyond India. After building a community around underground music and hosting artistes across Bengaluru and Goa, the brand is now expanding to Europe. Following its first international event in Barcelona, Spacenaut is set to host events in Ibiza and Amsterdam. Vaishnav S, founder of Spacenaut, talks about the journey, the challenges and his vision for taking the Indian brand global.
Spacenaut started in Bengaluru with a love for underground electronic music. What made you start it?
I actually started my journey as a DJ, performing under the stage name AGNI and like many upcoming artistes, I struggled to get gigs. With the number of DJs growing every year, I felt there weren’t enough platforms for talented artistes to showcase their music. Instead of waiting for opportunities, I decided to create them. That’s how Spacenaut was born — not just to organise events, but to build a community, create unforgettable experiences and give both emerging and established artistes a platform to perform.
When you look back, what are some of the biggest moments that helped Spacenaut grow from Bengaluru to Europe?
Honestly, every event played a part. Some were successful and some taught us hard lessons. The biggest turning point was when artistes, venues and people in the industry started trusting what we were building. That consistency opened doors we never imagined and today it’s leading us to Europe, which feels surreal.
Your first international event was in Barcelona. How did it go and what did you learn from it?
Barcelona was a proud moment for me. It was exciting to see Spacenaut outside India and connect with a completely different audience. The biggest lesson was that good music really has no borders. No matter where you are, people respond to authenticity and that gave me a lot of confidence moving forward.
Ibiza is one of the biggest places in the world for electronic music. How does it feel to take Spacenaut there?
It’s honestly something I’ve dreamed about for years. As someone who’s always looked up to Ibiza, hosting Spacenaut at Club Guaraná Ibiza today is a huge milestone for me. It’s exciting, but at the same time, I see it as just the beginning. I hope this is the first of many inter national showcases and that it inspires more Indian promoters and artistes to believe we belong on the global electronic music stage.
What can people expect from your event in Ibiza?
People can expect a true Spacenaut experience — quality music, an intimate atmosphere and a strong sense of community. We’re putting a lot of thought into every detail to make sure the event reflects what Spacenaut stands for. There are a few exciting surprises in the works and we’re looking forward to bringing our energy and vision to Ibiza.
Was it difficult to take an Indian music brand to Europe?
Of course. Every market works differently and building credibility takes time. There were moments when things didn’t go as planned and there was a lot of learning along the way. But I think every challenge made us stronger. You learn to be patient, adapt quickly and keep moving forward.
After Ibiza, you’ll also be part of the Amsterdam Dance Event. What does being part of such a big event mean to you?
The Amsterdam Dance Event has always been one of those events I’ve wanted to be part of. On October 25, we’ll be hosting Spacenaut at 50Hertz Techno Club during ADE and it’s a huge opportunity to connect with artistes, labels, promoters and people from across the global electronic music industry. For me, it’s another important step in growing Spacenaut internationally and representing an Indian-born brand on one of the world’s biggest electronic music platforms.
Do you think Indian electronic music is getting more attention around the world?
Definitely. The quality of artistes, festivals and promoters in India has improved so much over the last few years. We’re no longer just consuming global music — we’re contributing to it. I think the EDM world is slowly starting to recognise the talent and creativity that’s coming out of India.
What is your dream for Spacenaut over the next few years?
My dream is to build Spacenaut into a globally recognised electronic music brand while staying true to its underground roots. I want to host events across different countries, collaborate with world-class artistes and continue creating opportunities for talented artistes to g row. If Spacenaut can inspire the next generation and help put an Indian brand on the global electronic music map, that would be my biggest achievement.
August 28. At Club Guaraná, Ibiza.