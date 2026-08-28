From Bengaluru’s underground to Ibiza and ADE: How Spacenaut is taking Indian electronic music global

A

It’s honestly something I’ve dreamed about for years. As someone who’s always looked up to Ibiza, hosting Spacenaut at Club Guaraná Ibiza today is a huge milestone for me. It’s exciting, but at the same time, I see it as just the beginning. I hope this is the first of many inter national showcases and that it inspires more Indian promoters and artistes to believe we belong on the global electronic music stage.