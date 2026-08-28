New indie releases you’ll want on your playlist

Three standout indie tracks capture gritty confessions and mellow escapes
Fresh indie releases you’ll want on your playlist
Fresh beats you need to hear this week

1. Young & restless

Fresh indie releases you’ll want on your playlist
Young & restless

A must-listen for indie-rock fans, Purple Cassettes’ Waiting On Nothing fiercely embraces vulnerability. Gritty, grungy, and charged with emotion, the track turns raw feelings into a compelling and cathartic rush.

Waiting On Nothing is out on all major music platforms.

2. Love on loop

Fresh indie releases you’ll want on your playlist
Love on loop

Keethan, Kavin Lavari, and Pavitra Krishnan’s neevu nene is the kind of love song that quickly finds its way on repeat — an easy soundtrack to sing, or maybe even cry along to.

neevu nene is out on all major music platforms.

3. Gentle escape

Fresh indie releases you’ll want on your playlist
Gentle escape

Khol by borkush is soft and easygoing. With its mellow mood and reflective quality, it’s the perfect track for a late-night drive, a quiet walk, or moments when you want to slow down and sit with your thoughts.

Khol is out on all major music platforms.

Fresh indie releases you’ll want on your playlist
This photography exhibition in Hyderabad is an invitation to slow down and look closer
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