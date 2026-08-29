Anvaya’s Churaya blends hindi poetry with electronic grooves
To describe Kaushal Majumdar and Sonia Majumdar’s story is to look at two different sides of the same coin. Doctors and musicians by passion, the duo has not only impressed their Indian parents but also created music that connects with a new generation. Their soundscapes bring together Indian vocal textures and contemporary electronic grooves. The duo, who perform as Anvaya, speak to us about Churaya, their South Asian roots, their Coachella debut and lots more.
Let’s begin with the name. How did you two decide on Anvaya for the duo?
Kaushal Majumdar: Our duo name is derived from a Sanskrit word that can signify the co-presence of two things in reference to logic and philosophy, which resonated with us. We walk two worlds, being Indians influenced by our heritage and American upbringing. Our musical influence reflects the same.
Tell us more about Churaya?
Sonia Majumdar: This singular word is the most powerful lyric in the track. For us, Churaya, or ‘stole,’ in the context of matters of the heart can sound like prose about love, but the word itself carries more gravitas and conflicting sentiments. That is what you will also hear in the soundscape.
You were both born and raised in the US. How has your Indian upbringing influenced your music?
Sonia: We’re both born and raised in the US, Kaushal originally from New York and I from Chicago. We grew up in immigrant households, shaped by western influences and the Indian influences of our parents and their communities. It was a rich experience that has shaped who we are and what we pour into our music. We draw from our Indian background, tied to late-night garbas, family gatherings, dance classes and our parents’ cassettes of old Bollywood songs.
What was the creative journey behind Churaya like? What were some of the challenges you faced while composing the song?
Kaushal: When creating art, it is difficult to feel ‘finished’ with a piece. It’s not a product to us that has a finite end. It’s emotion, built on feeling and thought. The greatest challenge is reconciling what we want the track to be with what we think an audience may want to hear. Ultimately, it’s our voice that has to win and be the loudest in that fight.
Churaya features a woman singing original Hindi poetry in the video. Tell us more about the lyrics you chose and why the desert was the setting for this specific song?
Sonia: We find the desert to be one of the most beautiful naturally occurring landscapes but also one of the most emotionally jarring. It can be harsh and destitute, translating to a struggle to survive, while at the same time being vast, open and hopeful. The lyrics in Churaya may on the surface sound like a poem about having your heart stolen, but paired with the soundscape it’s definitely more darker and deeper than that.
Tell us about your individual musical backgrounds, how you met and how music has shaped your lives?
Kaushal: We met in medical school and are both physicians. I grew up playing multiple instruments, having music nights in my home as a child and later grew into producing music, while Sonia trained in classical music, jazz and musical theatre. Music has always been part of our lives and Anvaya became the space where those backgrounds came together. Contemporary electronic music gave us the freedom to blend our influences into something new.
Kaushal, you and Sonia performed at Coachella. How did that moment feel, especially knowing that Haa Re Ma was originally written by your grandmother?
Performing at Coachella was surreal. Haa Re Ma was originally written by my grandmother, so bringing it to one of the world’s biggest stages felt incredibly personal and was a moment of pride. We kept the original melody and lyrics as is. Why change something so beautifully written? My family is chock-full of incredibly talented musicians, instrumentalists, poets and lyricists!
Churaya is now streaming on all audio platforms.