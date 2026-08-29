Legato School of Music strikes a chord for young talent with fundraising concert

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If there’s one thing I hope the audience carries with them after the final note fades, it’s the belief that music belongs to everyone. It shouldn’t matter how old you are, where you’re from, how educated you are, or how much you can afford. Music is universal and everyone deserves the chance to access it fully.

INR 599 onwards. August 30, 5 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road.