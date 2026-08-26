Jatayu and Tamil Jazz Collective take Chennai's Carnatic sounds to the third season of Soundscapes of India

This resulted in music that knew where it came from but had no particular interest in standing still. And when Jatayu takes the stage at Soundscapes, Sahib promises a set that gets straight to the point. “The set will be raw, energetic and very focused,” he promises. For a showcase slot, there is little room for musical window shopping. “We tend to be quite ruthless with the setlist. Because the window is short, we want every song to earn its place,” he says.

The bigger question is whether music born in one cultural vocabulary can speak to someone who does not know the language. Jatayu's experiences suggest it can. “Rhythm, energy and emotion are universal, and those elements often become the entry point,” Sahib shares. “You do not need to dilute where you come from to connect with audiences elsewhere,” he smiles.