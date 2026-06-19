Trumpeter Etienne Charles on his India debut in Bengaluru and the power of music
Bengaluru will soon be stepping into the zones of Caribbean calypso, reggae and Haitian folk traditions mixed with jazz sounds. A treat to the senses, the music of Trinidad-born trumpeter and composer Etienne Charles makes his way to the city for an India debut! Joined by his ensemble Creole Soul, the musician is all set to enthral the city audience! Ahead of the show, we chat with Etienne about what to expect from the show, his love story with the trumpet and with World Music Day around the corner, we also chat about how he views music as a universal language.
Celebrate World Music Day in Bengaluru with the infectious root grooves of Etienne Charles as the acclaimed musician brings his latest music to the city for the first time
Etienne, this is your India debut. What will the set be like for your performance in Bengaluru and what kind of environment will we be stepping into as the audience?
We’ll be bringing a variety of sounds from our repertoire. Some music from my new album Gullah Roots as well as my previous album Creole Orchestra. Then we’ll mix it up depending on the vibe of the audience.
What parallels do you see between the storytelling traditions of Trinidadian folklore and the oral/musical traditions of India?
I see so many similarities — rhythm, nuances in the voice and in lead melody instruments as well as in the inflections of percussive instruments like the tabla etc.
How did your love for the trumpet and percussion begin? What has kept this love story with the instrument going?
I got a trumpet when I was 10 years old and immediately fell in love with it. Percussion came later but I was always playing a beat on the desk at school. And music keeps the love story going. The instrument requires daily exploration.
As someone who has topped jazz charts, what do you feel makes this form of music truly malleable to different cultures across the globe?
I believe the history of this music and the migrations involved in its inception make it malleable to many cultures. The grooves are infectious, the stories are relatable and the melodies are heartfelt.
Since this show will coincide with World Music Day — what does a day dedicated to recognising the impact of this artform mean to you?
Music is the universal language. It communicates joy, sorrow, tension and many others such emotions. It can change people’s physical state and lift people up.
Finally, where do you see the Caribbean influence in jazz heading in the next five years?
In five years? I see a greater influx of root grooves as more people dig into styles.
INR 999 onwards. June 25, 8 pm onwards. June 26, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills Carftworks, Whitefield.
Mail id: pranav.shriram@newindianexpress.com