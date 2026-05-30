The SAM Circuit Bengaluru: Kirtana Krishna talks jazz, education and building music careers

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Audiences can definitely expect a wonderful performance by Diptangshu Bhowmik, who is our piano faculty for the summer and myself. We will be presenting a duo set together. Apart from the performance, we are also hosting a panel discussion with people who have been teaching in Bengaluru’s music scene for many years. This includes Aman Mahajan, Samhita Nagaraj from The Blue Room and Natallia Kapylova from Natallia Piano Studio. The discussion will focus on why music education matters and what kind of career opportunities exist after studying music. One of the most common questions parents ask is whether their children can actually build a career in music, so we want to address those concerns honestly.