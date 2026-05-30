The SAM Circuit Bengaluru: Kirtana Krishna talks jazz, education and building music careers
The SAM Circuit is a travelling music and community initiative by Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music that makes its way to Bengaluru this weekend. Rather than being a one-off concert, it is designed as a series of events bringing together musicians, educators, students and alumni from the academy. The Bengaluru leg of the series will feature a performance by Kirtana Krishna (Head of Academics at Swarnabhoomi) and Diptangshu Bhowmik (Piano Faculty) along with music training, panel discussion and more. Kirtana takes us through the idea behind the music series and what to expect.
Can you tell us what The SAM Circuit is and how it differs from a regular music event?
The SAM Circuit is different from a regular music event because it is not just a standalone concert. It is a series of events happening across the country in collaboration with our institute, faculty members and especially our alumni. This time, we really wanted to involve our alumni and create events that highlight their strengths, while also supporting them as artistes and educators.
The event focuses a lot on music education as well. Why do you think that is important today?
The music education landscape has changed a lot over the years. When we started in 2010, there were only one or two schools in India offering contemporary music education at an international level with faculty from abroad. Back then, students often had to go overseas to receive that kind of training. Today, there are many more options and a lot of aspirants feel they can learn entirely through YouTube or short-term courses. While those resources are useful, we wanted to talk about why structured music education is still relevant and important. Going through proper training helps musicians grow in a much deeper and more sustainable way
What can audiences expect from the Bengaluru edition of the event?
Audiences can definitely expect a wonderful performance by Diptangshu Bhowmik, who is our piano faculty for the summer and myself. We will be presenting a duo set together. Apart from the performance, we are also hosting a panel discussion with people who have been teaching in Bengaluru’s music scene for many years. This includes Aman Mahajan, Samhita Nagaraj from The Blue Room and Natallia Kapylova from Natallia Piano Studio. The discussion will focus on why music education matters and what kind of career opportunities exist after studying music. One of the most common questions parents ask is whether their children can actually build a career in music, so we want to address those concerns honestly.
What are some common misconceptions students have about building a career in music?
One major misconception is that talent alone is enough. Talent is only the first step. Learning how to develop that talent and give it direction and purpose is what music education really helps with. Another misconception is that musicians cannot make a stable living. The idea of the ‘broke musician’ has been romanticised for years. While many artistes have struggled before succeeding, it is absolutely possible today to sustain yourself and build a meaningful career in music.
Has social media changed the way musicians learn and grow today?
Absolutely! Social media is now an important part of being an artiste. But I also think it is something people need to approach carefully. Today, many musicians only learn small snippets of songs for shortform content instead of studying complete pieces. While that may help with creating content online, it does not necessarily build the skills needed to perform with a band or orchestra. Real musicianship requires attention, collaboration and deeper understanding and sometimes social media can take away from that focus.
How did you work on the setlist for the Bengaluru performance?
The interesting thing about being a jazz musician is that there is a lot of individual preparation involved. Diptangshu and I already know the material we want to perform, but a large part of jazz is improvisation and responding to the moment. When we finally come together, we work out the finer details like intros and exits, but the performance itself evolves organically. That spontaneity is an important part of jazz.
Finally, what advice would you give to someone attending the event who dreams of becoming a musician?
If you dream of becoming a musician, then you are already halfway there. I would encourage people attending the event to come with an open mind and ask questions. It is definitely possible to build a career as a musician in India today. The important thing is to stay curious, remain committed to learning and be willing to grow through the process.
Entry free. RSVP ahead. May 31, 6.30 pm. At The Blue Room, Jayanagar.
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