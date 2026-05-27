Chaar Diwaari’s track Aashiqana, a collaboration with Gini and Indian Ocean, behaves like a retold story

The song itself began elsewhere, in a smaller setting. “I wrote that song at Gini’s house, on her piano,” Garv says. “I originally wrote it like a 3/4 waltz piece. And I felt that it was a dud.” That misalignment pushed the song outward. “I wanted Parvana’s death to be celebrated in a way,” he says. “It was almost like a post-death experience. The folklore singers are narrating the story after his death here."

That framing made the idea of collaboration less decorative and more structural. The song required multiple voices because it was no longer owned by one.

Indian Ocean’s entry was a bit informal at the start. “Charlie first wrote to us on Instagram and said he was a fan,” says guitarist Himanshu “Hil” Rao, referring to Garv by his nickname. What emerged was a shift in the working method. “We are used to sitting in a room and thrashing out ideas together. Garv wanted to record right away. It didn’t matter if the ideas were bad, because he would chop it, shape it, and use it.”

That process was complicated further by the fact that the song itself was being rebuilt. “The first draft felt like three different worlds trying to exist inside one song,” Garv says. Instead of compromise, he chose demolition. “I decided to scrap that version completely. I didn’t want it to sound like three separate songs stitched together. I wanted it to feel like one space where everyone exists naturally.”