Chaar Diwaari and Sonu Nigam come together for a powerful new song Iss Tarah

In a rare and exciting collaboration, genre-bending artist Chaar Diwaari has teamed up with legendary singer Sonu Nigam for the new single Iss Tarah. The song brings together two very different musical worlds, marking a special moment in India’s changing music scene.
Built on mutual respect, the collaboration blends Sonu Nigam’s timeless, melodic voice with Chaar Diwaari’s modern and experimental sound. Instead of fitting into fixed genres, Iss Tarah feels like a natural meeting point where experience and fresh ideas come together.
After the success of Farebi with Raftaar, Garv Taneja, known professionally as Chaar Diwaari, raises the bar once again. Iss Tarah continues the story first introduced in Banda Kaam Ka. The song captures a vulnerable moment where the 'moth' openly expresses his deep and consuming love. Soft, ethereal synths and layered instrumentals create a dreamy soundscape that feels both intimate and wide-ranging.
Chaar Diwaari’s raw and textured vocals move smoothly through psychedelic sounds, modern R&B influences and subtle pop elements. Sonu Nigam’s verse adds emotional depth and warmth, lifting the song with a romantic touch that feels natural and heartfelt.
Speaking about the collaboration, Chaar Diwaari said, “I tried fitting in several voices for that verse, including my own, but nothing felt quite right. When Vishal Dadlani introduced me to Sonu sir, everything clicked. His rendition of Iss Tarah added a depth and emotion I hadn’t imagined, and collaborating with him was both inspiring and a huge learning experience. The song organically brings two musical worlds together in a way that feels honest and contemporary.”
As Chaar Diwaari’s audience continues to grow, Iss Tarah stands out as an important moment in his journey and in India’s evolving music landscape, showing how meaningful collaborations can cross generations and genres with ease.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl