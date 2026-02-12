Chaar Diwaari and Sonu Nigam come together for a powerful new song Iss Tarah

In a rare and exciting collaboration, genre-bending artist Chaar Diwaari has teamed up with legendary singer Sonu Nigam for the new single Iss Tarah. The song brings together two very different musical worlds, marking a special moment in India’s changing music scene.

Built on mutual respect, the collaboration blends Sonu Nigam’s timeless, melodic voice with Chaar Diwaari’s modern and experimental sound. Instead of fitting into fixed genres, Iss Tarah feels like a natural meeting point where experience and fresh ideas come together.

After the success of Farebi with Raftaar, Garv Taneja, known professionally as Chaar Diwaari, raises the bar once again. Iss Tarah continues the story first introduced in Banda Kaam Ka. The song captures a vulnerable moment where the 'moth' openly expresses his deep and consuming love. Soft, ethereal synths and layered instrumentals create a dreamy soundscape that feels both intimate and wide-ranging.