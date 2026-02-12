Udit Narayan's first wife, Ranjana Jha, alleges the singer for forcefully getting her uterus removed without consent
Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan is once again in the spotlight. After receiving backlash for kissing female members of his audience during a recent concert, Udit has become the subject of serious allegations from his first wife, Ranjana Jha, who lives in Bihar. Ranjana has filed a police complaint against Udit Narayan saying he stopped her maintenance and many years ago, had her uterus removed without her consent by pretending to give her medical treatment.
Allegations span decades, from marriage to police complaint
According to Ranjhana Jha, Udit Narayan and Ranjana were married on December 7, 1984. Udit moved to Mumbai shortly after their marriage to start a career in music and has never returned. By 1988, Udit became a star with Mansoor Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which featured Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. After that, he was able to make a career in music.
Later Ranjana Jha got to know that Udit that he was married to another woman named Deepa in Mumbai, who is now the mother of Udit and Ranjana's child, Aditya Narayan. Whenever Ranjana questioned Udit regarding the second marriage, Udit would deny any fault on his part and accuse Ranjana of being delusional or lying.
The oldest allegation is from 1996. Ranjana Jha has alleged that Udit and his brothers, Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, took Ranjana to a private hospital in Delhi to receive medical assistance. It is alleged that during this visit, her uterus was removed without her have given any consent and not being aware of this occurring under the guise of being treated medically. It is alleged Deepa Narayan also saw this occur while Ranjana was in the hospital. Ranjana states that she only found out much later when undergoing subsequent medical treatment that her uterus had been removed.
Udit and Deepa have also been accused of mistreating and denying entry into their home in Mumbai when Ranjana Jha visited in 2006. Additionally, she accused her in-laws of treating her with disrespect and forcing her to leave their home in Nepal. She has since lived at her father’s house in Sapaul, Bihar.
Previously, Ranjana went to the Women’s Commission and approached the Family Court in Sapaul. Ranjana Jha says that Udit told her he was still married to her by law, and that he would give her alimony. Ranjana also said he has not done what he promised. Ranjana has also filed a complaint with Women’s Police Station in Sapaul.
In a recent interview, Ranjana Jha said, “I was forced to come to the Women’s Police Station. Because as you know, Udit commits to me time and again, but hasn’t fulfilled those commitments yet. I have full faith in the Women’s Police Station. I’m a woman, so I should get justice. “I’ve been keeping unwell these days, so I need his support. But he’s not helping.”
