Udit Narayan's first wife, Ranjana Jha, alleges the singer for forcefully getting her uterus removed without consent

Udit and Deepa have also been accused of mistreating and denying entry into their home in Mumbai when Ranjana Jha visited in 2006. Additionally, she accused her in-laws of treating her with disrespect and forcing her to leave their home in Nepal. She has since lived at her father’s house in Sapaul, Bihar.

Previously, Ranjana went to the Women’s Commission and approached the Family Court in Sapaul. Ranjana Jha says that Udit told her he was still married to her by law, and that he would give her alimony. Ranjana also said he has not done what he promised. Ranjana has also filed a complaint with Women’s Police Station in Sapaul.

In a recent interview, Ranjana Jha said, “I was forced to come to the Women’s Police Station. Because as you know, Udit commits to me time and again, but hasn’t fulfilled those commitments yet. I have full faith in the Women’s Police Station. I’m a woman, so I should get justice. “I’ve been keeping unwell these days, so I need his support. But he’s not helping.”