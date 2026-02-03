Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh’s Jiaganj home after singer’s playback retirement

The quiet streets of Jiaganj in West Bengal were thrown into a tizzy this week as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a low-key but heavily publicised visit to the residence of Arijit Singh. This visit comes just days after the voice of a generation left the music industry stunned by his decision to retire from playback singing.
Aamir Khan reached Murshidabad district late Sunday night, with sources claiming that he travelled by road from Kolkata to keep a low profile. However, despite his best efforts to go unnoticed, with the actor spotted casually dressed in a leather jacket and grey T-shirt, news of his visit spread like wildfire. By Monday afternoon, videos of the actor on the rooftop of Arijit’s residence, indulging in a kite-flying session, had surfaced on social media.
A bond beyond the studio
The reason for Aamir Khan’s visit has left everyone guessing. While fans and industry insiders are wondering if Aamir is trying to convince Arijit to reverse his decision, the fact is that the two have had a very fruitful professional partnership. Arijit’s soulful singing has been the hallmark of many of Aamir’s films, including the emotional Naina from Dangal and the beautiful Tere Hawaale.
However, the link between the duo seems to be more than just a professional partnership. It has been reported that they have a common interest in chess and social work, and Aamir was spotted filming during the visit, which could be a sign of a new partnership in the offing.
Why Arijit is calling quits
Arijit announced on January 27 that he will not take up any new playback singing offers, as he has "gathered the right amount of courage" to move on. Talking about his decision, he confessed that he has been feeling creatively stagnant. “One of the reasons is simple: I get bored pretty quick… I need to do some other music to live.”
Arijit is planning to go back to his Indian classical music background and work on independent music. Although filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has labeled the decision as "unacceptable" on social media, Aamir’s presence in Jiaganj indicates a personal gesture of support.