Easy Wanderlings to perform at India International Music Week 2026 in Mumbai

Pune-based indie band Easy Wanderlings is ready to turn up the volume at the India International Music Week (IIMW), sharing the stage with artistes from across the globe. With their signature blend of soul, pop, and folk, the band has carved out a distinct sonic identity. They’ve dropped one full-length album and two EPs, and even scored the Amazon Original film Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, proving their sound hits just as hard on screen as it does on stage.

As the band gears up to perform at IIMW 2026, a first-of-its-kind international music conference and showcase festival returning for its second edition from 10–12 February 2026, this time in Mumbai, we caught up with them to talk about the journey so far and what lies ahead.

So, how does it feel to perform on an international platform like IIMW 2026 as an indie soul-folk collective from India? “It’s been over a year since we last played with the full band, so IIMW feels like the perfect opportunity to get everyone back together and perform for a diverse audience. We’re also excited to check out the other acts. One of the best parts of showcase festivals is the potential for connection and discovery, you never know who might be in the room, from agents and managers to labels, publishers, promoters and sync reps, and how those conversations could help move the band forward. We’ll be playing music from all our earlier releases along with a few tracks from our upcoming album.”

Easy Wanderlings began in 2015, when college friends Sanyanth and Malay Vadalkar decided to make music together. “At the time, Malay was completing his sound design studies at SRFTI in Calcutta, bringing a deep technical understanding of recording and mixing, while I leaned into the creative side of songwriting. Over the following year, we met Pratika and the rest of the band through friends and a series of happy coincidences. It truly felt like everyone arrived in our lives exactly when they were meant to, and the band came together almost magically, and very quickly. That feeling inspired the name of our debut album, As Written in the Stars,” says Sanyanth.

The band’s sound is often described as cinematic and nostalgic, music that feels like the closing scene of an indie film or the soundtrack to a late-night train journey. But how do they approach storytelling when writing a song? “Our writing always starts with an image or a feeling. We tend to see the song before we finish hearing it. Storytelling for us comes from observing real moments and real people, and trying to translate that honestly into music. A lot of our inspiration comes from everyday interactions, quiet conversations, fleeting emotions, small details that linger. Truth often feels stranger (and more beautiful) than fiction, so we keep our eyes and ears open and let those moments guide the music.”

Their recent EP Caught in a Parade marked a noticeable evolution in sound, drawing widespread love and recognition. Ask them about the EP, and pat comes the reply,“It was a new sound for us, more rooted in classic soul, funk and Motown. At the time, we were probably listening to a lot of artistes in that space, like Marvin Gaye, Leon Bridges, and Michael Kiwanuka. Our songwriting matured, we became more intentional with production, and we even got to collaborate with Nikhil D’Souza on Mayflower. We’re incredibly grateful for all the love it received.”

And that’s not all. Tracks like Enemy and Mayflower have found homes beyond streaming platforms, travelling into films and global playlists. What does that kind of visibility mean for them? “Love it. These are the kinds of opportunities that truly help take our music far and wide. Landing a film sync in a major Bollywood project came as a beautiful surprise, and it reminded us how powerful these moments can be. We’d love to see more of this support across the industry. Global playlist placements are equally essential for us since we make English music; there’s a vast audience beyond borders, and we’re excited to keep reaching listeners around the world.”

And how do they see the current Indian indie scene? “It’s growing on all fronts; more artistes, more opportunities to discover talent, and audiences opening up to original music. There’s incredible work being made by artists pushing boundaries. Now we just need more listeners choosing indie over commercial, and more venues backing original music instead of watered-down covers.”

