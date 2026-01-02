Darbuka Siva on staying indie at heart, world music influences, and his first live concert as a film composer

A

The director, Dayal (Padmanabhan), is a real visionary. I wasn’t very familiar with his work before, although he’s done some brilliant films in both Tamil and Kannada. His sensibility towards music and visuals, the way he approaches songs, and even how he chooses singers is very unconventional. Everything is thought through afresh, from the compositions to how music is used in the score. It’s been a brilliant experience so far, and I’m really looking forward to the film. It has a compelling narrative and explores themes that feel very relevant right now.

The other project is with Umapathy Ramaiah, and it’s a sharp, intelligent satire, a genre I’ve never worked in as a composer before, which makes it especially exciting. The film is packed with music, with around four or five songs, and features energetic, high-impact soundscapes. It sits at the opposite end of the spectrum and has been enormous fun to work on. The film itself is very funny, but there’s also a lot more going on beneath the surface.

When Thambi Ramaiah (who has penned the story and dialogues) narrated the script to me, we spoke about how thin the line is when it comes to satire. To do it well, you need real insight and depth. It’s not just about mockery; there has to be substance. That’s what sets it apart, much like the work of someone like Sacha Baron Cohen. Thambi Ramaiah sir is extremely knowledgeable and an intelligent, well-read writer, so even though the film is a satire, it’s layered with meaning. Audiences who enjoy peeling back those layers will find it rewarding. There are a couple of other projects I’ve signed that haven’t been announced yet.