No comeback, just a new chapter: Siddhi Idnani opens up about Retta Thala, 2026 plans and her Tamil cinema journey

“The new year stands before us like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written,” said popular author Melody Beattie, and Siddhi Idnani seems more than ready to turn the page.
Introduced as Paavai in Gautham Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK) in 2022, Siddhi instantly struck a chord with critics and audiences alike, thanks to her girl-next-door charm and acting prowess. While the actress was chuffed to bits to land a dream debut under GVM, she admits she wasn’t in a rush to chase films.
Fast forward to now, and the mood has shifted. With her latest Tamil outing, Retta Thala, where she shares screen space with Arun Vijay, Siddhi means business. This, she says, is no comeback; it’s a new beginning. The New Year finds her focused, ambitious and fired up, and the actress tells Indulge she’s here to stay, ready for a brand-new chapter to be written. We caught up with Siddhi to talk about new beginnings, her so-called ‘comeback’, New Year plans, and what lies ahead.
“It’s far too soon to call it a comeback,” begins Siddhi. “Technically, I’ve only done three films, and that’s spread over four-and-a-half years. I’ve simply been a bit selective with my scripts. After a launch like Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, I wanted to ensure that my next choices were meaningful. Obviously, after such a big debut, I received plenty of offers and scripts. But for me, it’s been about longevity, not about making the most of the short window that actresses often have in the industry. In many industries, there’s this narrative that once you’ve done one big film, you should sign all the major projects coming your way. I never subscribed to that idea.”
She adds, “I believe that to sustain a long career, you need to be selective with your scripts and choose roles that are distinct from one another, bringing variety and freshness to the screen for the audience. That’s been my game plan, and so far, I’ve been taking small, measured steps. At the same time, I was also exploring different languages. I did two films in Hindi and one in Gujarati, so I was constantly working. Now, however, I’ve lined up projects, and hopefully, over the next year, you’ll see me on screen two or three times.
Despite gaining a huge fan following after her debut, why didn’t she fully commit to cinema? “When I got my first Tamil film, it felt surreal; coming from a completely different world and receiving so much love was overwhelming. Working with Gautham Sir was a dream; he’s a director every aspiring actor admires. After that, I felt a bit lost, thinking, ‘Now what?’ I relaxed, thinking, ‘We’ll see.’ But I soon realised that’s not always the right approach. You have to keep experimenting, exploring new roles, and showing audiences fresh sides of yourself. After VTK, I did a fun film called Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam with Arya. These projects are time-consuming; a big action film alone can take six to eight months to shoot, and by the time it’s released, a year has passed. At that time, I thought it was fine to do just one film at a time. But then, during Retta Thala, seeing Arun Vijay pour so much effort into a demanding double role made me realise I could handle at least two films a year. Witnessing his hunger and dedication inspired me to bring the same level of commitment to my own work.”
Siddhi heaps praise on her Retta Thala co-star. “Thirty years into the industry, it’s remarkable that he’s still at the top of his game. He approaches every performance with the hunger of a newcomer, constantly pushing himself to do better. In Retta Thala, he takes on a demanding double role, a challenge few lead actors can shoulder, portraying two entirely distinct characters with no overlap in body language or appearance. After watching the preview, I told him I genuinely hope he walks away with every award possible. His dedication, work ethic and enduring fire are truly inspiring.”
We dig into her character in Retta Thala, and she says, “Andre is a young woman from Puducherry. The daughter of a fisherman and a French mother, she now lives with her grandmother after losing both her parents. Working as a waitress to make ends meet, Andre is driven by far bigger dreams. She isn’t one to settle. Having grown up amid hardship, Andre is fiercely determined and unapologetically ambitious. Like many young women of her generation, she refuses to compromise. Opinionated and principled, she sees the world in clear terms. And for her, it’s black and white, never grey.”
Siddhi may be relatively a ‘newcomer’ to films, but acting clearly runs in her blood, thanks to her mother, Falguni Dave, a popular television actress. “She’s been working all her life, ever since I can remember. The only time she took a break was when I was very young, just to give me her full attention. As soon as I could look after myself, she went straight back to work. I’ve seen her, and both my parents, hustle from a young age. It always fascinated me, this idea of a world beyond everyday life: the world of cinema, of being in front of the camera. I’ve always been drawn to it, almost in awe. I think it’s in the genes.”
Does she get her acting cues from her mother? “She criticises me whenever necessary, especially because she knows the craft and understands what it takes to be in front of the camera. During my early films, she was always there, supporting, guiding, and helping me improve in every way she could. Nothing ever came as a surprise to my parents; they’d always seen me as that little girl wearing her lipstick and dancing in front of the mirror. Even today, if there’s something she doesn’t like, she’s the first to tell me. No matter how much the world praises me, my mum will always spot at least one flaw. But that’s her role, and I consider it invaluable.”
So what is Siddhi like when the cameras aren’t rolling? “I’m extremely chilled. I have a lot of friends and family in Goa, and I spend about 90 per cent of my time there, just resting and rejuvenating. After finishing a film, you need a few days, or even weeks, to unwind and shake it all off. Goa has become my safe haven. Over the past year, I’ve also started working out, which I find very meditative; I usually spend three to four hours in the gym. I’m also exploring new hobbies. There’s so much I want to try, especially languages. If I hear a new Tamil word on set, I pick it up immediately and add it to my personal dictionary. On top of that, I’m keen to learn the guitar.”
What’s her reaction to being dubbed ‘the dimple queen’? “After VTK, a lot of people started calling me the ‘dimple queen’, and someone even added it to my Wikipedia page. So even when I work in different languages, that’s often the first thing people notice— ‘Oh, her fans call her the dimple queen.’ It feels really special, like a warm hug, especially from the Tamil audience. Here, once they like your work, they support you endlessly, and that kind of backing is priceless for any actor. I know that no matter what I do, when one of my films releases, a certain section of the audience will come to watch me because they’ve supported me from the very start. It’s a wonderful feeling; heartening and encouraging.”
How would she sum up her year gone by? “It has been quite a whirlwind for me. Right from the start, there was a Hindi release, followed by a Gujarati film and another Tamil film, which we completed towards the end of the year. It’s with a truly brilliant director. I’d love to tell you more about it, but he’s strictly instructed me not to reveal anything. In terms of professional output, this year has been fantastic. I’m just hoping it ends on a high note, with Retta Thala really resonating with the audience.
Having wrapped a busy promotional schedule for the film, Siddhi is off to Goa with her friends and family to usher in 2026.“We usually have a lovely dinner together, make resolutions, share them with one another, and then head out to celebrate. ”
So, is she into making New Year’s resolutions? “Well… My 2026 resolution, which might sound a tad boring, is that I want to dive into as many Tamil films as possible. Then, when someone talks about a comeback, I can say, ‘I’ve been here all along.’
Short Takes
Quiet New Year or big celebrations?
Big celebration. I think the year needs to end with a bang.
Is there a habit of yours you’re planning to leave behind this year?
I’ve probably been a tad lazy in the past, but I can’t afford it anymore at this stage of my career.
Your New Year mantra?
I’d say just being present in the moment and giving 100 per cent every single day in whatever I do.
Midnight party or early morning start?
If we’re talking about New Year’s Day, I prefer an early start. I’ve always believed waking up early on January 1st sets the rhythm for the entire year.
Your bucket list for 2026?
Apart from films, I really want to take a trip with my parents. I haven’t had the time over the past year, so next year I want to take them somewhere new, a place they’ve never visited.
