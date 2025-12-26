No comeback, just a new chapter: Siddhi Idnani opens up about Retta Thala, 2026 plans and her Tamil cinema journey

Despite gaining a huge fan following after her debut, why didn’t she fully commit to cinema? “When I got my first Tamil film, it felt surreal; coming from a completely different world and receiving so much love was overwhelming. Working with Gautham Sir was a dream; he’s a director every aspiring actor admires. After that, I felt a bit lost, thinking, ‘Now what?’ I relaxed, thinking, ‘We’ll see.’ But I soon realised that’s not always the right approach. You have to keep experimenting, exploring new roles, and showing audiences fresh sides of yourself. After VTK, I did a fun film called Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam with Arya. These projects are time-consuming; a big action film alone can take six to eight months to shoot, and by the time it’s released, a year has passed. At that time, I thought it was fine to do just one film at a time. But then, during Retta Thala, seeing Arun Vijay pour so much effort into a demanding double role made me realise I could handle at least two films a year. Witnessing his hunger and dedication inspired me to bring the same level of commitment to my own work.”

Siddhi heaps praise on her Retta Thala co-star. “Thirty years into the industry, it’s remarkable that he’s still at the top of his game. He approaches every performance with the hunger of a newcomer, constantly pushing himself to do better. In Retta Thala, he takes on a demanding double role, a challenge few lead actors can shoulder, portraying two entirely distinct characters with no overlap in body language or appearance. After watching the preview, I told him I genuinely hope he walks away with every award possible. His dedication, work ethic and enduring fire are truly inspiring.”

We dig into her character in Retta Thala, and she says, “Andre is a young woman from Puducherry. The daughter of a fisherman and a French mother, she now lives with her grandmother after losing both her parents. Working as a waitress to make ends meet, Andre is driven by far bigger dreams. She isn’t one to settle. Having grown up amid hardship, Andre is fiercely determined and unapologetically ambitious. Like many young women of her generation, she refuses to compromise. Opinionated and principled, she sees the world in clear terms. And for her, it’s black and white, never grey.”

Siddhi may be relatively a ‘newcomer’ to films, but acting clearly runs in her blood, thanks to her mother, Falguni Dave, a popular television actress. “She’s been working all her life, ever since I can remember. The only time she took a break was when I was very young, just to give me her full attention. As soon as I could look after myself, she went straight back to work. I’ve seen her, and both my parents, hustle from a young age. It always fascinated me, this idea of a world beyond everyday life: the world of cinema, of being in front of the camera. I’ve always been drawn to it, almost in awe. I think it’s in the genes.”

Does she get her acting cues from her mother? “She criticises me whenever necessary, especially because she knows the craft and understands what it takes to be in front of the camera. During my early films, she was always there, supporting, guiding, and helping me improve in every way she could. Nothing ever came as a surprise to my parents; they’d always seen me as that little girl wearing her lipstick and dancing in front of the mirror. Even today, if there’s something she doesn’t like, she’s the first to tell me. No matter how much the world praises me, my mum will always spot at least one flaw. But that’s her role, and I consider it invaluable.”

So what is Siddhi like when the cameras aren’t rolling? “I’m extremely chilled. I have a lot of friends and family in Goa, and I spend about 90 per cent of my time there, just resting and rejuvenating. After finishing a film, you need a few days, or even weeks, to unwind and shake it all off. Goa has become my safe haven. Over the past year, I’ve also started working out, which I find very meditative; I usually spend three to four hours in the gym. I’m also exploring new hobbies. There’s so much I want to try, especially languages. If I hear a new Tamil word on set, I pick it up immediately and add it to my personal dictionary. On top of that, I’m keen to learn the guitar.”