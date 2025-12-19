20 years of Regena Cassandra: A peek into her film journey, Christmas rituals, and life beyond screen

A

Honestly, I try to find extracurricular activities that help keep me grounded because, as I said, I’ve had attention issues. I was a very hyperactive kid. This industry, in a way, has mellowed me out, especially in terms of what I can do physically. But I love being outdoors. I love pushing my body through physical activity and my mind through mental challenges.

Stand-up paddling does that for me. There was a time when I was going through something personal, and I had to remind myself that the sun is going to set. Everything around you continues as planned, and you have to move on too. You grieve, and then you move on.

The moment I take the board and paddle out into the middle of the ocean, everything just settles. It’s just this vast expanse and you, and I feel like I’m truly a part of the world. I feel like I’ll rise again, my day will continue, I’ll wake up breathing, and life will go on.

Stand-up paddling gives me that clarity. Riding a bike does the same. But the tricky part is that all of this requires a lot of planning. If I want to take the board out, I have to coordinate timings; it’s either before sunrise or closer to sunset. And bike rides have to be before sunrise too, to avoid traffic.

Because of all this planning, my routine ends up being quite chaotic. I have a very erratic schedule—here one day, there the next, sleeping at odd hours. Finding a balance between everything is actually a task.

I tend to make impulsive decisions. Sometimes I make choices influenced by people close to me; if I’ve decided on something, someone I care about can make me change my mind if they push hard enough. And what I’ve learnt, or at least what I’m trying to learn, is not to be too hard on myself when I make a decision and it doesn’t work out.