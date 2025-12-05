Suraj Sharma on This Tempting Madness, Bollywood and life after Life of Pi

A

Yes! I’m super stoked about the film. The story is about a woman who wakes up from a coma and has lost her memory. It delves deep into mental illness and trust, showing how she’s pulled in different directions, which affects her sense of reality. My character, her brother, is someone who remembers who she used to be and is trying to protect her from a dangerous situation. In a way, he represents the love in this otherwise dark movie.

A tremendous amount of effort went into this—blood, sweat, and tears, literally, since it’s based on true events. There’s a sense of ease and relief now that we’re finally putting it out into the world, and we’re excited to see how audiences react. It was intense and hardcore, but we had a blast making it.