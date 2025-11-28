'I’m building my own cop universe': Gulshan Devaiah on his Tamil debut Legacy

A

I think it happened very early on. I must have made that choice when I was six or seven, and it was a pretty silly choice at that age. But over time, with experience and exposure, I was lucky to be surrounded by so much art, cinema, music, theatre — all of it. Not so much literature, because I’m a terrible reader, but the people around me, especially on my mother’s side, were into poetry and books. My uncle had a huge collection of novels. That was the culture I grew up in.

All of that definitely influenced me. It helped me understand and appreciate art better. At some point, I also realised that acting is a craft. It’s not something you’re magically good at; you have to work at it. There are techniques, methods, and skills you can learn. So, I began to pay attention to that. Gradually, I improved, because in the beginning, I was pretty bad.

Even when I started doing theatre, school didn’t count, because in school, if you can say your lines without stumbling, you’re considered good, but real theatre is different. When you’re part of a play with nuance, subtext, and layers, you need a proper understanding of your craft to communicate that to an audience. Over time, I got better. That improvement built confidence in me, and I think I had the right attitude.

So yes, I’ll admit I made the decision very early in life. And then, when I finally felt I had some grasp of the craft, I made another decision: to actually follow my dream and become a professional actor.