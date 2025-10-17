Kalyani Priyadarshan on life after Lokah, the sequel, growing up in a film family, and her new projects

Stepping out of the Lokah universe, Kalyani is now gearing up to unleash new powers in her next two projects—Genie with Ravi Mohan and Marshal alongside Karthi. We press her for the scoop, and she says, “When I first heard the story of a genie who tortures people and manipulates them like puppets, I was instantly hooked. It’s such a fresh take, completely different from the genies we grew up hearing about. The recently released song (Abdi Abdi) offers a glimpse into that magical, mysterious world, and I’m really excited about this role, as it has many different shades. This film promises to be a unique experience, unlike anything usual. As for Marshal, we’ve only just begun shooting, so I don’t want to give away too much. But I can say that you’re going to see a very different side of Kalyani on screen!”

Interestingly, Kalyani’s film journey began off-camera. So, how did that backstage hustle shape the powerhouse performer she is today? “Starting behind the scenes definitely changed how I view acting. It gave me immense respect for the entire filmmaking process and everyone who brings a film to life. Now, when I’m in front of the camera, I don’t see it as a solo act, and I know I’m just one piece of a much bigger puzzle. That perspective keeps me grounded and constantly reminds me how collaborative this craft is.”

Growing up with a director father (Priyadarshan) and actor mother (Lissy), was cinema her family’s second language? “Well, our home was always buzzing with movies! I don’t think I would’ve become an actor if it weren’t for the passion and love for cinema my father brought into our lives. Cinema was our special language, and it’s how I connected with him. I practically grew up on sets, spent my vacations there, and that world became my comfortable, most familiar place. Looking back, I credit that part of my childhood for shaping who I am and fuelling my love for what I do.”

But was coming from a film background a guiding star or a weighty crown she had to wear? “I’d say it was definitely more of a guiding light than pressure. My dad instilled in me a deep love and respect for the craft, but my parents never made me feel like I had to live up to anyone’s expectations. Watching their passion for storytelling inspired me to find my own voice within that world. Sure, there are expectations that come with the surname, but I choose to see that as motivation, not pressure.”