Kalyani Priyadarshan on life after Lokah, the sequel, growing up in a film family, and her new projects

She’s got style, she’s got sass, and yes, superpowers too! When Kalyani Priyadarshan lit up the screen in the recently released Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, she didn’t need to be all trussed up in a cape to prove she was a superhero. In fact, she was the storm, wrapped in South Indian swag, armed with incredible powers, and dripping with attitude. In the meantime, the film not only went on to smash records, but it exploded at the box office like Deepavali fireworks, shining as one of the most-watched Malayalam hits in recent times.
Riding the festive wave, Indulge caught up with Kalyani, the woman dubbed India’s first female superhero, to break down her Lokah high, what’s next on her radar, how her film family fire fuels her, the lessons that keep her slaying, and her Deepavali game plan.
So, how’s life treating her now that she has stirred up the Lokah storm? “It’s strange because on one hand, nothing changes overnight, but on the other, everything sort of does. There’s this quiet awareness that being part of a project like this could crack open the door for more stories led by women. And that feels special,” begins Kalyani.
Lokah’s action scenes packed quite a punch; how did she get battle-ready? “Well, my training started the moment I said yes to the role because this kind of intense action was completely new to me. Growing up, I wouldn’t have called myself athletic, so preparing for this film really pushed me to find a strength I didn’t know I had. We trained in everything, right from building stamina and strength to boxing and Muay Thai.”
She adds, “We brought Yannick Ben (stunt performer and action director) on board because we aimed high and wanted the absolute best. With a tight budget, though, we had to be super strategic, and all the action scenes needed to be shot in one stretch. So, for three weeks straight, we were filming nonstop stunts and fight sequences. You’d think it’d be exhausting, but when you are working with a team that shares your vision, there’s this incredible energy that keeps you going. Looking back, those intense weeks are some of my favourite memories from the whole experience.”
With Lokah turning out to be a blockbuster, expectations for the sequel are through the roof. Does the pressure have her on edge? “I would be lying if I said there’s no pressure, but it’s the kind that reminds you just how deeply people have connected with the story. Honestly, though, most of the pressure feels like it’s on Dominic Arun (director), Nimish Ravi (cinematographer), and their team. They’re the ones carrying the huge responsibility of expanding the world we created and making it even bigger. I have complete faith in them. They’ve already set the bar incredibly high, and I know they’ll only raise it further with the sequel.”
Stepping out of the Lokah universe, Kalyani is now gearing up to unleash new powers in her next two projects—Genie with Ravi Mohan and Marshal alongside Karthi. We press her for the scoop, and she says, “When I first heard the story of a genie who tortures people and manipulates them like puppets, I was instantly hooked. It’s such a fresh take, completely different from the genies we grew up hearing about. The recently released song (Abdi Abdi) offers a glimpse into that magical, mysterious world, and I’m really excited about this role, as it has many different shades. This film promises to be a unique experience, unlike anything usual. As for Marshal, we’ve only just begun shooting, so I don’t want to give away too much. But I can say that you’re going to see a very different side of Kalyani on screen!”
Interestingly, Kalyani’s film journey began off-camera. So, how did that backstage hustle shape the powerhouse performer she is today? “Starting behind the scenes definitely changed how I view acting. It gave me immense respect for the entire filmmaking process and everyone who brings a film to life. Now, when I’m in front of the camera, I don’t see it as a solo act, and I know I’m just one piece of a much bigger puzzle. That perspective keeps me grounded and constantly reminds me how collaborative this craft is.”
Growing up with a director father (Priyadarshan) and actor mother (Lissy), was cinema her family’s second language? “Well, our home was always buzzing with movies! I don’t think I would’ve become an actor if it weren’t for the passion and love for cinema my father brought into our lives. Cinema was our special language, and it’s how I connected with him. I practically grew up on sets, spent my vacations there, and that world became my comfortable, most familiar place. Looking back, I credit that part of my childhood for shaping who I am and fuelling my love for what I do.”
But was coming from a film background a guiding star or a weighty crown she had to wear? “I’d say it was definitely more of a guiding light than pressure. My dad instilled in me a deep love and respect for the craft, but my parents never made me feel like I had to live up to anyone’s expectations. Watching their passion for storytelling inspired me to find my own voice within that world. Sure, there are expectations that come with the surname, but I choose to see that as motivation, not pressure.”
And how does she strike a balance between carving her identity and honouring her family’s legacy? “For me, it’s always been about focusing on the work itself and not comparing myself to anyone else. I have immense respect for my parents’ legacy, but I know the only way to make a meaningful contribution is by finding my own voice and choosing projects that truly resonate with me. Honouring their journey doesn’t mean walking the same path; it means carrying forward the values they instilled in me while staying authentic to who I am.”
With cinema in her DNA, could we also see Kalyani calling the shots from behind the camera one day, just like her father? “I have a lot of respect for what happens behind the camera. Watching my dad work gave me a deep appreciation for storytelling from every angle. Right now, I’m focused on acting and diving into characters, but I wouldn’t rule out getting behind the camera again someday. It would be exciting to tell stories in my own voice and on my own terms.”
Kalyani’s admiration for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is well known, but has the icon ever dropped some acting wisdom her way? And how did he rate her Lokah power play? “I think most actors learn just by watching him! I was lucky enough to witness it up close while working with him on Bro Daddy. Everything I’ve learnt from him—about cinema, about performance—has come more from being a fan soaking in his work than from direct advice. I’m not sure if he’s seen Lokah yet, but I know he’s cheering me on in everything I do. He’s always been like family.”
And how does she spend her time when the cameras aren’t rolling? “It’s funny—I’m all about extremes. I’m either a total homebody, staying in for days without stepping out, or I’m the exact opposite—travelling, exploring new places, trying different food, and soaking in new cultures. There’s rarely an in-between, and I’ve just learnt to embrace both sides of me.”
With Deepavali lighting up the horizon, how does she usually ring in the festival of lights? “Funnily enough, for the past four years, I’ve ended up spending every Deepavali on set; it’s almost become a ritual now! But I’ve been really lucky. I’ve always been surrounded by amazing people and fun crews, so even when I’m working, it still feels festive.”
And does she have a favourite Deepavali memory? “Being the cinema-obsessed person I am, my best Deepavali memories are tied to movie releases. I used to go to bed the night before feeling so excited about the big film hitting theatres the next day. For me, Deepavali has always been just as much about the films as the festival itself,” says Kalyani as she leaves us with a spark.
