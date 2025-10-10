18 years of Karthi: The Vaa Vaathiyaar actor on his journey, staying grounded, and embracing every role, on and off screen

They say true greatness isn’t about the heights you reach, but the grace you show on the way up. Karthi is one actor who truly lives by this apothegm, proving that stardom isn’t just about fame but about staying rooted, real, and connected. Which is why speaking to the Ponniyin Selvan star feels like catching up with an old friend—smooth, natural, and effortless, like a swan gliding across still waters. Even if it’s been years since you last spoke, Karthi has this uncanny way of picking up right where you left off—like no time has passed.

And then when Karthi steps into a role, he doesn’t just act; he lives it, like a second skin he was born to wear. Whether he’s donning the royal armour, strolling through the lush fields like he has lived there all his life, or acting as the kind spark that lights up the lives of those around him, he brings a certain warmth that pulls you into the moment. That’s Karthi for you—grounded off-screen and magnetic on it.

Marking 18 remarkable years since his debut with Paruthiveeran (2007), who better than our very own Meiyazhagan to grace the cover of Indulge Chennai’s anniversary edition? Excerpts from the conversation…

