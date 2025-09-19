Roshan Mathew returns to theatre with Bye Bye Bypass, talks about acting, Chatha Pacha, & future directorial plans

A

I don’t have a fixed idea of a dream role. If someone asked me right now, like, if God suddenly appeared and asked me what character I want to play, I would be completely lost. I wouldn’t know what to say. For me, it’s more about who I want to work with next. That question has a clearer answer. Usually, when I read a script or someone tells me a story that excites me, that character becomes my dream role. I get so passionate about it that I can’t stop thinking about it. Once that film is done, my dream role shifts to the next exciting story that comes my way. I am happy that it keeps changing. I don’t want to pin myself down to one specific character because then, after I do it, what comes next?

Plus, thinking about one perfect role can create too much pressure, wondering if I’ll do it justice or not. So, it’s better to stay open and excited about whatever comes next. Yeah, I think that kind of pressure is unnecessary, and honestly, I am happy without it. This isn’t just a regular job; it’s about playing with whatever comes your way or is thrown at you. There’s no point in overthinking it. I’m a writer too, but I’m not someone who plans everything out. I just see what comes my way and try to make the best of it.