Darshana Rajendran on her Telugu debut Paradha, love for theatre and cherished Onam traditions
Martial artiste and actor Bruce Lee once said, “Be water, my friend”, a philosophy his daughter Shannon Lee later explored in her book of the same name. And if there is one person who truly lives by those words, it’s Darshana Rajendran, who has embraced it as her life’s signature catchphrase. Whether the Malayalam actress is lighting up the screen in films like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Purusha Pretham, Rifle Club, or Paradise; performing plays like Under The Mangosteen Tree and Bye Bye Bypass on stage; or recording a song in Hridayam, the multifaceted actress brings a rare fluidity to her craft. She empties her mind, flows with the role, and becomes whatever the moment calls for.
When we recently caught up with Darshana, fresh off her Telugu debut in Praveen Kandregula’s Paradha, she was neck deep in rehearsals for the upcoming shows of Bye Bye Bypass. However, she took time out to talk about testing waters in Tollywood, why the stage continues to give her goosebumps, and to fondly reminisce about cherished Onam memories. Excerpts...
Paradha marks your debut in Telugu cinema. What was the experience like?
As an actor, I enjoy immersing myself in new environments and exploring different styles of working. I believe that’s how I grow. This project felt like a unique kind of challenge, especially with the language and the obstacles that came along with it. Beyond that, I felt welcomed and right at home in Hyderabad, working with an amazing team.
You also dubbed for your character in Telugu. How did you pull that off?
For me, language was the first challenge to crack. I had never acted in a language I didn’t speak before, so beyond just learning my lines, which I knew I could manage, I wanted to understand what was being said to me. To help with that, I joined an online Telugu class under my friend’s name, without turning on my camera. This helped me grasp a bit of the syntax and grammar, which made a big difference in understanding the conversations. Because of that, I wasn’t just focused on my lines; I could react naturally and stay present in the moment.
I spent a lot of days getting comfortable with the language. I used to watch Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey in Telugu to familiarise myself with the sound of the dubbed version, so I could get used to the pronunciation and rhythm of the words. I also listened to a lot of Telugu music. I had support from AD and writer Prahaas, who became a friend and co-writer. I also found comfort in the fact that my character, Ami, is a Telugu speaker based in Delhi and makes mistakes or says words incorrectly in the film, much like my own level of fluency. That took some pressure off. If I were to do this again, I would definitely want to get even more comfortable with the language.
Paradha tells the story of three women. Do you think audiences today are more open to women-centric narratives? Or do we still have a long way to go?
For me, the biggest win was being part of an industry that’s not often used to hearing stories about women or making films focused solely on them. This film had three women at its core, with no traditional hero, and yet it was backed by a producer willing to support it as a major commercial project. The fact that it’s receiving positive responses from audiences is heartwarming.
I believe this film is a sign that things are starting to change in our industry. I have been fortunate to be part of stories led by women, and while these are encouraging signs, there’s still a long way to go. The fact that we celebrate these moments highlights that progress is ongoing, and I hope to see many more such films in the years ahead.
You seem to choose your roles very thoughtfully. Was it a deliberate choice to take the path less trodden?
I am picky about the projects I take on. It wasn’t a deliberate choice to follow a less-trodden path; it’s something I realised along the way. When you start working in this industry, you see that things are often done a certain way, rarely questioned. For me, it just made sense to find my own path. I have prioritised my happiness above everything else, and every choice I have made has been genuinely based on what I want. I wasn’t playing by anyone’s rules; it just happened organically.
It wasn’t a calculated decision. I am sure it would have been easier to follow the path that’s been laid out by others, the predictable route where you do certain things because ‘that’s what makes sense’ or ‘that leads to success.’ But that kind of calculation never worked for me. When I was offered projects that seemed like the sensible or expected choice, if I didn’t feel deeply drawn to them, I didn’t take them. I am aware that this is a privilege I have been fortunate to have. I am also grateful that this mindset came to me at a time when I could maintain a healthy distance. Films are just one part of my life, not the entirety of it. That perspective helped me pursue my work on my terms and chase my joy.
You had mentioned in one of the interviews that your characters often leave a deep impact on you. Is there one role that influenced you the most?
Yes, it’s true, but it’s difficult to pick just one because each of these characters has influenced me and left a lasting impact. When you step into someone else’s life and portray their character, you’re practicing a form of empathy, whether or not you understand their choices or why they act the way they do. I believe this process has made me a better listener and a better person overall, simply by exposing me to different perspectives. So, I would say all of these characters have shaped me in some way.
What drew you to Bye Bye Bypass, the play directed by actor Roshan Mathew?
Roshan and I have known each other for a long time, even before we started working in films. When we both considered moving to Kerala or starting to work there, and cinema was beginning to pick up for us, we realised there wasn’t enough theatre work around. That’s when I thought, why not come together and gather some people to create something ourselves?
We started with the play, A Very Normal Family, which was the beginning of building this community. A group of friends and like-minded people interested in theatre and performance, many of whom were also involved in cinema, came together. And we have done it again with Bye Bye Bypass. It is incredible to see this group of passionate performers, who are also film actors, navigating both worlds successfully. Roshan and I have a great working relationship. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses and know how to support one another. Whether it is films, theatre, or anything else he pitches, I am excited to collaborate with him. Bye Bye Bypass is definitely one of my favourite projects with him.
(Bye Bye Bypass is all set to be staged in Tripunithura on September 6 and 7, and on September 13 in Bengaluru)
You were recently seen in Perch Theatre’s Under The Mangosteen Tree as well. What is it about theatre that keeps pulling you back?
I don’t think of theatre as something that keeps pulling me back. In fact, I have never actually left that space. It’s the place that keeps me most alive. The first time I got on stage was in 2011, and since then, I have tried to find time for it whenever possible, even during COVID. When there wasn’t much happening, Roshan and the A Very Normal Family group came together to do small shows, sometimes for just five people.
For me, everything I have learned about acting, everything I have explored as a performer, has come through theatre. I am happiest and also most challenged when I am on stage, so I make it a point to find my way back to it as often as I can.
One such opportunity came from Perch, a theatre group I used to work with in Chennai. We have done shows in Chennai, Bengaluru, Puducherry, and other cities. When they reached out about reviving a 17-year-old play, Under the Mangosteen Tree, bringing together the old group along with some new actors, I didn’t hesitate for a moment to join. It has been an incredible journey with them.
As an actor, theatre feels like my most fulfilling space because I get to perform plays that are close to my heart. Each medium demands something different from me as an actor, and I am grateful to satisfy all these creative cravings.
How do you manage to juggle these worlds?
Theatre is where I started, and I feel like I truly belong there. I wouldn’t say it’s comfortable; in fact, it’s anything but comfortable. It’s incredibly challenging, and that’s what makes me feel alive. I absolutely love being on stage.
In my early years in films, I was still figuring out how to navigate and find my rhythm. Over time, I realised that films offer me something theatre doesn’t, and theatre offers me something films don’t. Today, I am at a place where choosing between the two is difficult. It depends on where I am as a performer and what’s happening in my life. This year, having done two plays, I have loved the experience and gained so much from it. If I had to choose right now, I would pick theatre.
Navigating both theatre and film is tricky. What goes into preparing for a theatre performance is often misunderstood. When I say I have shows on the 6th and 7th, people don’t realise that the months leading up to that involve intense rehearsals. And when I don’t have other project dates during that time, managing it all becomes even more challenging.
Despite the difficulty, because I am passionate about theatre, I make it a priority to do both. I have been balancing this throughout the year, and while it’s tiring, it’s also incredibly fulfilling.
Do you approach acting differently for stage and screen? And how does your process change when you're doing storytelling or voiceovers?
See…I quit my job to dedicate more time to theatre. But then I realised theatre alone wasn’t sustainable, so I needed to find other ways to keep going. That’s how storytelling, voiceover work, and films came into the picture. Each of these I discovered along the way, and I am using whatever I’ve learned to do all of them.
Even after all these years, I still feel like I am just getting the hang of it. But at the core of everything is my access to emotions, which stays constant across all these forms. It’s like different chapters of the same book. I tweak things here and there depending on the medium, but the essence of the work is similar.
Of course, I had to navigate the technical aspects, especially in film, like dealing with continuity, shooting scenes from different angles, and doing multiple takes while trying to keep it honest every time. In theatre, you perform the same piece hundreds of times before that final moment on stage. It’s really about getting used to those differences until they start to feel familiar.
You have said that music was your first love. Would you be willing to explore a parallel career as a singer?
While I really enjoy singing, I have never seen myself as a singer. I am neither formally trained nor practicing enough to take it up professionally. That said, whenever someone calls on me to sing, I get excited and love the opportunity to collaborate, fully aware of my limitations.
So, no, I wouldn’t consider singing a parallel career. But music has always been my first love. It was the starting point of my exploration into the arts. Back in college, I was part of music societies, and many of my early musical influences came from my uncle and aunt, who used to gift me cassettes and CDs from Music World almost every birthday. I grew up surrounded by great music, and that has shaped me profoundly.
How do you strike a work-life balance?
Maintaining a work-life balance isn’t something I struggle with too much. I am okay stepping away from a project if I feel the need to spend time at home or be there for a friend. If something important is happening in someone’s life, I want to show up for them.
I have set certain rules for myself, like doing things my way, at my pace, and that’s helped me take things as they come. I don’t push myself beyond a limit. Right now, life is hectic because of the plays I am involved in, but I have chosen to do them, and I know I need to give it my all for a while. I am prepared for that.
And as soon as I can, I’ll take time off; maybe go see a friend or spend a couple of days with someone close. I make that effort often to stay connected with friends and family. Over time, I have learned how to navigate all of it in a way that works for me.
Do you ever miss your old life before fame?
Not at all! Everything I did before, I still continue to do. Not much has changed for me. Maybe another side of my personality is being expressed now, simply because this opportunity came along. But I don’t feel like anything has fundamentally affected me; I still feel pretty much the same.
As for fame, like I said, it’s always been a bonus and something at a distance. For me, it comes with doing a job I love, and everything else feels worth that. So, I would say I am happier, and my life feels richer because of it. I genuinely like the life I live today.
In the age of social media, actors are constantly under public scrutiny. How do you handle that pressure?
I think it really helps that acting, films, fame, and attention came to me at an age when I had the maturity to keep them at a distance. I understand that the love and recognition I receive are transient. Sometimes, people might not appreciate or like what I do, and that’s okay. I have reached a level of security that, I guess, comes with age.
Looking back, I started acting in 2011, but it wasn’t until around 2020 or 2021, with projects like C U Soon and Hridayam, that I began to receive real acknowledgment for the work I had been doing for over a decade. So, for a long time, I worked without much recognition. Everything else, whether it’s money, fame, attention, or love, has always felt like a bonus compared to just loving the craft itself.
I also think being involved in many different things helps. While one part of the world might be talking about something related to me, I might be completely immersed in rehearsals or other work, so it doesn’t always hit me immediately. I have become comfortable with both positive and negative criticism.
We hear you love discovering new cities. Could you share a memorable travel experience that stayed with you?
Yes...I was born in Thiruvananthapuram but grew up in Saudi Arabia. Then I went to high school in Kochi, did my under graduation in Delhi, and completed my master’s in London. After that, I lived in Chennai and often shuttled between Chennai, Puducherry, and Bengaluru for theatre. So, I have always been on the move.
Because of that, I feel like I have homes in many cities. At one point, I even had keys to several places where friends lived or little corners that felt like mine. I cherish that feeling of going to a new city, exploring it, making friends, and learning how to navigate it. These days, Kochi feels like home, mostly because of the work that’s coming my way.
One of my favourite parts of this travelling lifestyle is the tradition my close friends and I have maintained. When I lived in Chennai, I shared a home with three other girls. Now, they’re all scattered across the globe. We decided early on to meet every couple of years in a different country, and we have kept that tradition alive. This September, we are heading to Greece.
Onam is here, how do you usually celebrate, especially when you are away from home?
I mostly grew up in Saudi Arabia, so most of my Onam celebrations happened there. It’s funny how being away from home makes you celebrate it even more. When I was on the set of Rifle Club, I remember Surabhi Lakshmi kept an Ona Kani. She woke all of us up at 4 am to show us the kani. She put in so much effort to make our Onam special. I think this is something unique for us Malayalis, wherever we are, we find a way to celebrate. When I was in college, my friends Hema, Keerthi, and I would always make sure to get a sadhya. In small ways like these, Onam just follows us wherever we go.
Are you someone who gets involved in preparing the Onam sadhya? Or do you just like to enjoy the meal?
I am mostly the ‘eater,’ though I’ve been given duties too. When you’re part of a community celebration, everyone has a role, and I always try to do mine well. But honestly, I’m mostly just waiting for the meal!
Is there a fond Onam memory?
Back in school, I was the house captain, and I still remember how important it was to collect points for our house during the Onam competitions, whether it was the pookalam or other events, it all felt like such a big deal.
Rapid Fire
A film you have watched more than five times?
Every time Manichitrathazhu comes on TV or is re-released, it feels like I am watching it for the first time. It scares me each time and somehow gives me that fresh, first-time movie experience
A character you wish you had played?
Whenever I watch a great performance, I find myself wishing I were part of that film. But the feeling was especially strong when I watched Joyland. If I had the chance to play any of those characters, I would have been very happy.
A book you would love to adapt into a film or play?
I think it would probably be a children’s story. I don’t have a specific film in mind, but Totto-Chan is a book I was introduced to early on. Maybe that would be the one.
If you could relive one day from your past, which would it be?
I think the first time I got on stage was the most magical moment of my life. It was a turning point; something about it was pure magic for me.
