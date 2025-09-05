Darshana Rajendran on her Telugu debut Paradha, love for theatre and cherished Onam traditions

A

I don’t think of theatre as something that keeps pulling me back. In fact, I have never actually left that space. It’s the place that keeps me most alive. The first time I got on stage was in 2011, and since then, I have tried to find time for it whenever possible, even during COVID. When there wasn’t much happening, Roshan and the A Very Normal Family group came together to do small shows, sometimes for just five people.

For me, everything I have learned about acting, everything I have explored as a performer, has come through theatre. I am happiest and also most challenged when I am on stage, so I make it a point to find my way back to it as often as I can.

One such opportunity came from Perch, a theatre group I used to work with in Chennai. We have done shows in Chennai, Bengaluru, Puducherry, and other cities. When they reached out about reviving a 17-year-old play, Under the Mangosteen Tree, bringing together the old group along with some new actors, I didn’t hesitate for a moment to join. It has been an incredible journey with them.

As an actor, theatre feels like my most fulfilling space because I get to perform plays that are close to my heart. Each medium demands something different from me as an actor, and I am grateful to satisfy all these creative cravings.