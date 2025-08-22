3BHK actress Meetha Raghunath on her films, married life, and her journey from actor to aspiring author

A

I think in every film, there's always something that's close to your heart. For me, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee will always be special because that was the film that really solidified my process. Darbuka Siva was a method director, and through that film, I understood method acting for the first time. It gave me a foundation for my process, and ever since then, I’ve kind of played with it.

In Good Night and 3BHK, I explored and experimented with my process. In Good Night, there’s one scene that’s very close to me. It’s the one where he leaves the house, and I have a monologue on the balcony toward the climax. I’m crying and expressing everything I feel. That day, I had been shooting for almost 24 hours straight. That particular scene was freshly written, and I got it around 4 or 5 in the morning while we were on set. We were supposed to film it immediately, but it got delayed for lighting reasons, so we ended up filming the whole day and shot that scene around midnight. The fact that it was such an impromptu scene, and that I could tap into that emotion, I was really happy with how it turned out.

As for 3BHK, what I love the most is the small, subtle scenes, moments where you just exist as the character. I genuinely related to the characters around me, like the father, mother, and brother figures. And when you relate to those dynamics on a personal level, I feel like everything just clicks and flows more naturally.