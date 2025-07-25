Kishore on returning to theatre, conscious cinema choices, and life on the farm

They say human nature flows like water, moulding itself to the world it moves through. In the same way, an actor becomes a vessel, carrying the ever-changing currents of a character’s emotions. Few exemplify this as profoundly as Kishore, the acclaimed actor known for his powerful and nuanced performances across languages and genres.

Kishore on his theatre comeback, meaningful cinema, farming philosophy, and more

With a film career spanning over two decades, Kishore has consistently infused authenticity into every character he has taken on. Whether it’s Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Sarpatta Parambarai, Viduthalai 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Attahasa, Kantara, L:2 Empuraan, or Sikandar, he hasn’t merely performed, he has lived each character. Yet, despite an impressive body of work and widespread critical acclaim, Kishore remains grounded. With no trace of stardom, he tells Indulge that he feels he’s received more than he deserves.

Now, the versatile actor has returned to his roots in theatre with Bangalore Theatre Collective’s latest work, Love Letters – Ninna Preetiya Naanu!, a poignant exploration of friendship, love, and the enduring power of the written word. The Kannada adaptation, directed by RS Venkatesh Prasad is inspired by AR Gurney’s acclaimed play Love Letters, a two-person play that unfolds solely through written letters, and is performed by two actors seated at a table as they read their intimate exchanges aloud.

From childhood notes scribbled in school notebooks to heartfelt confessions that arrive too late, the story unfolds through decades of correspondence. More than just a love story, the play becomes a mirror to society reflecting how class, gender roles, privilege, family expectations, and cultural norms influence what love is ‘allowed’ to be. Kishore takes on the role of Siddharth, alongside Siri Ravikumar as Rashmi.

We chat with Kishore about what drew him back to theatre after a long hiatus, his two-decade journey in cinema, how his political beliefs influence his choice of roles, his passion for organic farming, and much more. Excerpts...