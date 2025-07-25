Kishore on returning to theatre, conscious cinema choices, and life on the farm
They say human nature flows like water, moulding itself to the world it moves through. In the same way, an actor becomes a vessel, carrying the ever-changing currents of a character’s emotions. Few exemplify this as profoundly as Kishore, the acclaimed actor known for his powerful and nuanced performances across languages and genres.
Kishore on his theatre comeback, meaningful cinema, farming philosophy, and more
With a film career spanning over two decades, Kishore has consistently infused authenticity into every character he has taken on. Whether it’s Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Sarpatta Parambarai, Viduthalai 2, Ponniyin Selvan, Attahasa, Kantara, L:2 Empuraan, or Sikandar, he hasn’t merely performed, he has lived each character. Yet, despite an impressive body of work and widespread critical acclaim, Kishore remains grounded. With no trace of stardom, he tells Indulge that he feels he’s received more than he deserves.
Now, the versatile actor has returned to his roots in theatre with Bangalore Theatre Collective’s latest work, Love Letters – Ninna Preetiya Naanu!, a poignant exploration of friendship, love, and the enduring power of the written word. The Kannada adaptation, directed by RS Venkatesh Prasad is inspired by AR Gurney’s acclaimed play Love Letters, a two-person play that unfolds solely through written letters, and is performed by two actors seated at a table as they read their intimate exchanges aloud.
From childhood notes scribbled in school notebooks to heartfelt confessions that arrive too late, the story unfolds through decades of correspondence. More than just a love story, the play becomes a mirror to society reflecting how class, gender roles, privilege, family expectations, and cultural norms influence what love is ‘allowed’ to be. Kishore takes on the role of Siddharth, alongside Siri Ravikumar as Rashmi.
We chat with Kishore about what drew him back to theatre after a long hiatus, his two-decade journey in cinema, how his political beliefs influence his choice of roles, his passion for organic farming, and much more. Excerpts...
What made you return to theatre after such a long gap?
I’ve always had the intention and urge to do theatre. But the biggest obstacle has been time, finding time to rehearse and being free during show dates. Unlike cinema, where the dates keep shifting and shoots can be moved around, theatre demands a fixed schedule. That commitment is difficult. This particular project felt more feasible. Initially, we rehearsed for a good number of days, and now for repeated shows, we only need a couple of rehearsals. Since it’s a reading of letters rather than a full-fledged play, it appears to require less practice, but it has its own unique challenges. At first, I said yes thinking, “It’s just a reading, let me give it a try.” But theatre, even when it’s just a staged reading, is a completely different medium. Another reason I decided to return to theatre is that, as an art form, it offers more freedom and it's less constrained by financial pressures or political boundaries.
The play is doing well…
Yes. Thanks to the efforts of the entire team and an open-minded audience. It’s a different kind of play, just two actors reading letters on stage. It’s not an easy format to accept. But the audience has been so generous and are ready to accept whatever we are trying to tell. A huge thanks to them.
You once said that cinema spoils you with a lot of time to prepare. After 20 years in films, did returning to theatre make things more challenging?
Absolutely! In cinema, we’re used to having multiple takes, rehearsals, and comfort on set. Theatre is raw. There’s no luxury of retakes. You rehearse, go on stage, and perform in front of a live audience. I had to do a lot of unlearning.
But, at the same time, would you say that your experience in cinema helped you this time around?
Definitely! After all, it’s still acting, just that here, you act in front of an audience instead of a camera. But cinema has given me a lot of tools: timing, emotion, discipline. Still, the pressure of theatre is very different. You have one chance to get it right.
Your theatre journey started in college, isn’t it?
Yes, I did college and amateur theatre. After I got into films, we formed our own team and did a couple of small productions. But beyond that, I couldn’t continue with theatre seriously. So, I’d say my theatre journey was largely limited to college days.
You've been in the film industry for 20 years now. When you look back, are you satisfied with your journey?
I don't know if ‘satisfied’ is the right word. I’ve been given more than I deserve, honestly. I’ve seen very talented people who never got the opportunities they deserved. So yes, I feel fortunate. I’ve learned to manage and adapt, that’s all. I see myself simply as a ‘reactor’, just getting by. If I've achieved anything, it's by responding to others' ideas. So, the credit truly belongs to the other actors, the director, and the entire team.
But you play all kinds of roles so convincingly. How do you choose your roles?
For me, the story itself and its underlying message are what matter most. The role comes next, how it’s portrayed, what it conveys, all of that. The ideology behind the film is very important to me, along with what the film intends to communicate and the impact it will have on the audience. Of course, it’s impossible to fully predict how the audience will respond, but based on my knowledge and experience, both the effect on the audience and on myself play a big role in deciding whether to take on a project. When given a choice, I do have some say, but often, for many projects, you have to dive in regardless.
Being politically and socially aware, do you feel the need to be more cautious when choosing your roles?
To some extent, yes. Like I said earlier, what truly matters is the message the story conveys. I often play negative roles in films, like in Kabali, where I portrayed an upper-caste character who carries an undercurrent of caste bias and prejudice. Despite playing a negative role, the film’s overall message was positive and aligned with the right values, so I was comfortable with it. Ultimately, the film’s intent is what matters most to me.
If a film promotes ideas I don’t believe in or spreads misinformation, I won’t be part of it. For example, I was approached for a film on Savarkar, which was clearly a propaganda film, but I refused. I said, ‘Even if you pay me Rs 10 crore or 20 crore, I won't do this.’ It wasn’t truthful or based on facts, so I simply said no. Similarly, I was asked to audition for Aurangzeb, which I declined. At one point, I thought maybe I could be part of such a film and use my voice to speak against the propaganda, but I realised the machinery behind these projects is too powerful, it would silence me or prevent me from speaking out. In the end, by not participating, I can rest easy knowing I’m not contributing to something that spreads division and hatred.
You’ve always been quite outspoken about the country’s state of affairs. Do you believe actors have a responsibility to use their voices and speak out?
I believe we’re obligated to. I have my own perspective on this, and I don’t expect everyone to agree or follow it. But to me, cinema is more than just an art form, entertainment, or a means of expression. There’s something deeper, an emotional connection with the audience. People come back to watch us repeatedly because they love us and the characters we portray. That trust and affection build up over time. They’re not obligated to feel this way; they could simply pay for the ticket, watch the film, and move on with their lives. But they choose to follow us, to support us, and that gives us more opportunities.
So, cinema isn’t just a business, it’s something more. Because of that, I feel a sense of obligation. That’s why I speak up. I believe I should be a voice for the people who love and trust me. Not everyone may nurture art, and art itself isn’t a basic necessity, yet people still support it because it keeps their own voice alive. In that sense, I feel responsible to speak on behalf of those who believe in me.
What about the other argument that movies are only meant for entertainment?
There’s room for all kinds of perspectives in cinema. India is a democracy, a free country, and everyone is entitled to their own way of thinking. That diversity of thought is important. It’s a valid school of thought and contributes to keeping cinema alive. When you want to tell stories that reflect real issues and struggles people face, those films need an audience willing to engage with them.
At the same time, purely entertaining films play a crucial role in sustaining the audience and bringing people back to theatres regularly. This keeps the entire industry alive. Every kind of film has its place and purpose, and none should be dismissed outright. They all serve their intended roles in different ways.
What’s the status of your directorial debut, Drive? It’s been long in the making.
Well… I am still driving (laughs). I hope to complete it soon. Once you’re an actor and start getting good roles, it becomes very difficult to focus on anything else. Even if I’ve planned shoots and everything else, when a great role comes up, you can’t let it go. The film is actually about letting go, but ironically, I find it hard to let go of the roles I’m offered. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Drive soon.
What are your upcoming films?
I’ve finished a Kannada film with director Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, who earlier made Aachar & Co. It’s an interesting script. There are a couple more films in the pipeline, some that were completed earlier and are now in post-production.
Apart from cinema, you’ve been actively involved in farming. How is that going?
The farm is growing on its own, and I don’t need to interfere much. Occasionally, I step in, mostly to replant trees or plants that have suddenly dried up or died, or the ones that others may have accidentally damaged. Aside from that, not much intervention is required anymore. We still grow some basic annual crops like ragi, mostly for fodder. It's more about caretaking now, watching the plants grow, harvesting, sharing the yield, and enjoying the process. Nothing too intensive. We get quite a lot of produce, mainly fruits. Earlier, we had a rule in the house- to eat a full plate of fruits every morning. We used to buy fresh fruits daily. But now, we’ve let go of that rule. We eat only what’s available, mostly from the farm.
Since my wife also runs an organic store, the fruits that come there, often the overripe or slightly spoiled ones, end up being our share. We salvage what we can and eat those. It’s been that way for almost 5–6 years now, and even the kids are used to it. We all have just two meals a day.
Has farming influenced your personality in any way?
Farming has actually taught me a lot of patience. And, unexpectedly, it’s given me a process for acting too. It happened by accident, but I’ve found that the two are deeply connected. I remember being in an interview while promoting She, where I was with a group of young actors. They were incredibly dedicated, putting in so much effort and preparation. I was amazed by what they did. But I couldn't do any of that as I’m a very lazy actor. I even tried, briefly, but realised that if I forced myself to work like that, I’d end up ruining what I was already doing. I don’t know those techniques, and I’ve made peace with that. I’m okay doing things my way.
During the interview, someone asked about my process. All the younger actors were enthusiastically describing their routines, and I started to get nervous because, honestly, I don’t have a process. That’s when I came up with an answer. I told them I’m a natural farmer. In farming, I don’t interfere much. I just go, sit, observe, and only step in when absolutely necessary. My role is mostly to be present and let things grow on their own. I don’t disrupt what’s naturally happening. I realised that’s exactly how I approach acting too.
I call it “do-nothing farming,” and that’s how I act as well. I just show up, be present, listen to the story, absorb what’s happening, and only act when it’s needed. The rest of the time, I step back and let things unfold.
Do your kids enjoy farm life too?
They’re quite okay with it. It’s nothing special for them because they’ve been exposed to it from a young age. There are things they enjoy, and things they don’t. They don’t necessarily want to keep working in the fields, and that’s perfectly fine. The elder one loves animals and is now studying veterinary science. In fact, the way he interacts with animals is something even I don’t do. It’s really beautiful to watch. He is very calm and caring.
Our dog is a hound, and she naturally wants to run. I couldn't keep her on the farm because she started hunting the hens in the village, which led to fights with almost every neighbour. So, I had to bring her back home. As soon as I open the door, she runs away and refuses to come back. If I call her, she’ll come and stand in front of me, but the moment I take a step toward her, she runs again. But with him, it’s different. When he calls her, she quietly comes inside. That’s just how he is. They’ve picked up so much from the farm, their own way of understanding and relating to things.
It’s really interesting to see how they experience it differently than I do. I don’t expect them to see things the way I do, or to follow in my footsteps. I let them find their own way.
You are an avid biker as well. Are you still into long-distance rides?
I’m not into biking as a sport or hobby, but I do ride. I prefer using my bike to get around wherever I go. Back in the day, we used to ride through the Himalayas and take long trips like that. But over time, with increasing responsibilities, we chose to hold back. There was a kind of self-restraint we put on ourselves.
Having said that, I really want to start riding long distances again. My bikes are ready. There’s an old diesel Bullet I gave to a mechanic for modification about seven years ago, and they're finally giving it back now! Now that the kids are grown up and the responsibilities have eased a bit, I think it’s time to get back to it. Especially in a city like Bangalore, a bike is still the best way to get around.
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl