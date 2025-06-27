From film sets to forest trails: Kollywood star Sadaa Sayed on new role behind the camera — in the jungle

Sometimes, the most meaningful paths in life tend to unfold quietly as a flower in bloom. For actress Sadaa Sayed, who was constantly surrounded by cameras and scripts, a chance encounter with the wild, gently rerouted her journey.
American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “In the woods, we return to reason and faith.” And in the heart of the wilderness, Sadaa, who burst onto the silver screen with the blockbuster Jayam (2002) and went on to make a mark in films like Anniyan, Aethiree, Priyasakhi, and Unnale Unnale, reconnected with her truest self. She has since traded red carpets for the serene trails of forests.
Over time, she picked up the camera, not to be in front of it, but behind it to capture the fleeting, powerful moments in nature that now define her new path, which is the quiet majesty of the jungle and the untamed stories of the wild. Today, Sadaa is not just a passionate wildlife photographer but also an advocate for conservation.
In a hearty conversation with Indulge, Sadaa opens up about this exciting new chapter, her transformation from actress to wildlife photographer, her most valuable lessons from the forest, and more. Excerpts…
A chance encounter with the wild
We prod Sadaa to hark back to the exact moment that led her to shift gears from cinema to jungles, and she says, “It started while I was shooting for a film in Panna, near the tiger reserve. Our accommodation was right outside the forest gate. Every morning, at around 5.30 am, we’d leave for the shoot, and I kept noticing safari jeeps heading into the park. I always knew safaris were a thing, but I’d never really seen one up close or experienced it myself, so it never really piqued my interest. But then I saw people actually going on them, and I thought, “I’m going to be here; I might as well try a couple of safaris myself.
She adds, “A year earlier, I had been deeply affected by the story of a tigress named Agni, who was tragically shot dead in Chandrapur after being labelled as a man-eater. Her death left behind two orphaned cubs. That story hit me hard. I always believed that tigers belonged in the wild, not in our stories or conflicts. So, when I finally went on my first safari in October 2021, I saw a tigress named P-151 with her two cubs. Something about that moment made me feel connected to her story. This family seemed completely on their own, avoiding human interaction, just how Avni’s life might have been before it was disrupted. I hadn’t seen Avni or her cubs, but it felt like I was witnessing what Avni’s life could have been. That sighting stayed with me. “
The pull toward the jungle
The actress says that after her maiden safari, there was just no stopping her. “This was actually the first safari of my life. And the next morning, I ended up seeing the same tiger family again. I was supposed to head back to Mumbai because my shoot had wrapped up. But instead, I thought, 'Why not go to Bandhavgarh?' So, I went there directly, and I’m so glad I did. I saw a few more tigers. After that, I had one more day of shooting in Jabalpur. I contacted the person who had arranged my previous safari and told him, 'I want to come back to Bandhavgarh.' Jabalpur is actually the closest to Bandhavgarh, so it just made sense.
He said, 'Since you’ve already been to Bandhavgarh, how about we try Kanha this time?' And I was like, 'Yeah, why not?' Kanha is a beautiful park too, and I had the opportunity, so I said yes. Now, Kanha is a very busy park. Honestly, all these parks are. It’s hard to get permits at the last minute. And because the shoot dates weren’t finalised, we just took whatever zones were available. Most people were coming back without any sightings, even from the premium zones, the ones everyone wants.
Meanwhile, we ended up in some random side zone, and we were the only vehicle that kept coming back with incredible tiger sightings. It was surreal, like, why is this happening to me? I started wondering if I was the chosen one on this trip.
And then came the most unforgettable moment. During that trip, I saw a tiger called Yuvraj, who, sadly, is no longer alive now. He was one of the dominant males in that region. He was walking straight toward our gypsy vehicle, completely unbothered, without a hint of fear. That moment completely blew my mind.
Here was this animal we’ve grown up hearing such negative things about, ferocious, dangerous, capable of attacking humans. But when you actually see them in their space, you realise something incredible- these animals are far more dignified and civil than how humans often behave in the wild. I couldn't stop thinking about it. All I wanted from that point on was to be in the jungle, surrounded by these majestic cats.
I had never really taken a vacation in my life before this. I’ve always been a homebird, happy staying in with my cats and my family. I never travelled unless it was for work, and those trips were always planned by production.
But after my trip to Panna, things changed. It was my first solo trip ever. Usually, my parents would travel with me. But this was just after COVID, and I didn’t want to risk their health. So, I went on my own. I spoke to my parents and told them I really wanted to start traveling more, just for myself. They were incredibly supportive. They said, 'If this makes you happy, you should absolutely do it.'
One of my first planned trips after that was to Dudhwa and Pench. There, I had an emotional encounter with a tigress called Mataram. She was at the end of her life, visibly weak and struggling. I saw her that day, and the very next day, she passed away. And from then on, every trip, every sighting, started becoming part of a personal journey, a kind of diary I was writing through these experiences."
The first brush with camera
Soon, Sadaa’s life took a complete detour, and she began spending more time in the sea of green, where each turn hid a new mystery. “It was in June 2022 that I got my first camera. I thought, if I’m travelling so much, I might as well carry something to capture these memories. Until then, photography was never on my radar. In fact, it always felt intimidating. Whenever I’d see people carrying those massive lenses, I’d think, 'Wow, that looks so difficult.'
But in 2022, I finally took the plunge and bought a camera. I didn’t want to be mediocre at it. The more I practiced, the more I wanted to improve. I’d look at other photographers’ profiles, then look at my own shots on screen and think, 'I have a long way to go.' That hunger to keep getting better pushed me.
And now, I find myself going on at least three trips a month. And even that doesn’t feel like enough! Any time I have a few free days, all I want to do is head back into the wild. It’s been like that for the last couple of years."
On the wildlife photographer who inspired her the most
When asked if there's a wildlife photographer who’s had a lasting influence on her, Sadaa says, "I think it would be Sachin Rai. I spend a lot of time exploring the work of various photographers, but Sachin sir’s work goes far beyond just photography. I get very attached to tigers. Every time there’s news of a tiger I’ve seen, known, or even just felt a bond with, if something tragic happens, it completely breaks me. I feel it so deeply."
She adds, “He taught me that it’s okay to care deeply, but it’s just as important to maintain a certain detachment. These are wild animals, and they’re not pets we can rush to help or protect at will. In the jungle, we can only observe, hope, and pray for their safety.”
This lesson, she says, has changed everything for her. “It’s helped me form a more mature and respectful relationship with wildlife. I still feel that love, but now I pair it with an understanding of their wildness, their space, and their autonomy. And that shift has made me a better photographer too. I see more clearly, more consciously now.”
A moment close to the heart
Sadaa tells us that a lot of her most intense moments in the wild have felt almost like fate. “I remember one particular instance that will always stay with me. It was June 2023, just a few days before the parks were about to close for the season. I was desperate to see a tigress with her tiny cubs. They were still very young, and sightings of the three had been happening at a particular spot. Because the cubs were so small, she hadn’t moved far from the area.
The day I arrived, she didn’t show up. We were told the cubs were still around, but they wouldn’t come out unless their mother came to them. I remember sitting there with this strong desire to see her and silently asking her, through what I can only call a form of telepathy, if she would come out and show herself.
In my mind, I told her, 'I’m so sorry if I’m disturbing you. I know you’re living your life, protecting your cubs. But if I have your permission, I would be so grateful to see you. If you feel I’m worthy of witnessing such a moment, just once, please show yourself with your little ones. And if not, I completely understand.'
At that very moment, the guides received an update that she had started walking in our direction. We barely had 30 minutes left before we had to exit the park. It would take her about 10 minutes to reach our location. She walked in calmly, sat in the water, and within moments, her two cubs came out to join her. They played on her, tumbled around, and nuzzled close. It was the most tender, magical 10–15 minutes. And then, she stood up, gathered her cubs, and walked away. That turned out to be the last time that tigress and her cubs were seen at that spot. After that day, she moved them to a new area. I was in tears watching that moment unfold. It felt like a gift."
The biggest takeaway
Ask Sadaa what her biggest learning has been ever since she became a wildlife photographer, and pat comes the reply, “Being in the jungle has taught me patience more than anything else. You can be 10 feet from a tiger and never see it. Or you can miss a sighting by seconds. The forest teaches you humility, and especially the fact that you are not in control. The jungle decides what you’ll see, if anything at all.”
Sadaa’s appeal to people
It honestly breaks my heart to see people posing with drugged tigers in the name of bravery or entertainment, lying on their bellies, clicking selfies for likes. We need to do better, not just for animals, but for ourselves.
I truly believe that every parent should make it a point to take their family, especially their children, on at least one wildlife trip every year. Visiting a wildlife destination and witnessing animals in their natural habitat can genuinely transform you. Let them see wild animals as they truly are- free, powerful, and majestic.
There’s so much to learn just by observing animals. For me, animals are the purest beings. They don’t carry malice. Even a tiger, one of the most powerful predators, only kills to survive. There is no cruelty in their intent. That’s why I feel it’s so important to expose children early to this world. If the coming generations can grow up with empathy toward animals and nature, we might actually shape a kinder, more compassionate society.
