From film sets to forest trails: Kollywood star Sadaa Sayed on new role behind the camera — in the jungle

The first brush with camera

Soon, Sadaa’s life took a complete detour, and she began spending more time in the sea of green, where each turn hid a new mystery. “It was in June 2022 that I got my first camera. I thought, if I’m travelling so much, I might as well carry something to capture these memories. Until then, photography was never on my radar. In fact, it always felt intimidating. Whenever I’d see people carrying those massive lenses, I’d think, 'Wow, that looks so difficult.'

But in 2022, I finally took the plunge and bought a camera. I didn’t want to be mediocre at it. The more I practiced, the more I wanted to improve. I’d look at other photographers’ profiles, then look at my own shots on screen and think, 'I have a long way to go.' That hunger to keep getting better pushed me.

And now, I find myself going on at least three trips a month. And even that doesn’t feel like enough! Any time I have a few free days, all I want to do is head back into the wild. It’s been like that for the last couple of years."

On the wildlife photographer who inspired her the most

When asked if there's a wildlife photographer who’s had a lasting influence on her, Sadaa says, "I think it would be Sachin Rai. I spend a lot of time exploring the work of various photographers, but Sachin sir’s work goes far beyond just photography. I get very attached to tigers. Every time there’s news of a tiger I’ve seen, known, or even just felt a bond with, if something tragic happens, it completely breaks me. I feel it so deeply."

She adds, “He taught me that it’s okay to care deeply, but it’s just as important to maintain a certain detachment. These are wild animals, and they’re not pets we can rush to help or protect at will. In the jungle, we can only observe, hope, and pray for their safety.”

This lesson, she says, has changed everything for her. “It’s helped me form a more mature and respectful relationship with wildlife. I still feel that love, but now I pair it with an understanding of their wildness, their space, and their autonomy. And that shift has made me a better photographer too. I see more clearly, more consciously now.”

A moment close to the heart

Sadaa tells us that a lot of her most intense moments in the wild have felt almost like fate. “I remember one particular instance that will always stay with me. It was June 2023, just a few days before the parks were about to close for the season. I was desperate to see a tigress with her tiny cubs. They were still very young, and sightings of the three had been happening at a particular spot. Because the cubs were so small, she hadn’t moved far from the area.

The day I arrived, she didn’t show up. We were told the cubs were still around, but they wouldn’t come out unless their mother came to them. I remember sitting there with this strong desire to see her and silently asking her, through what I can only call a form of telepathy, if she would come out and show herself.

In my mind, I told her, 'I’m so sorry if I’m disturbing you. I know you’re living your life, protecting your cubs. But if I have your permission, I would be so grateful to see you. If you feel I’m worthy of witnessing such a moment, just once, please show yourself with your little ones. And if not, I completely understand.'

At that very moment, the guides received an update that she had started walking in our direction. We barely had 30 minutes left before we had to exit the park. It would take her about 10 minutes to reach our location. She walked in calmly, sat in the water, and within moments, her two cubs came out to join her. They played on her, tumbled around, and nuzzled close. It was the most tender, magical 10–15 minutes. And then, she stood up, gathered her cubs, and walked away. That turned out to be the last time that tigress and her cubs were seen at that spot. After that day, she moved them to a new area. I was in tears watching that moment unfold. It felt like a gift."

The biggest takeaway

Ask Sadaa what her biggest learning has been ever since she became a wildlife photographer, and pat comes the reply, “Being in the jungle has taught me patience more than anything else. You can be 10 feet from a tiger and never see it. Or you can miss a sighting by seconds. The forest teaches you humility, and especially the fact that you are not in control. The jungle decides what you’ll see, if anything at all.”

Sadaa’s appeal to people

It honestly breaks my heart to see people posing with drugged tigers in the name of bravery or entertainment, lying on their bellies, clicking selfies for likes. We need to do better, not just for animals, but for ourselves.

I truly believe that every parent should make it a point to take their family, especially their children, on at least one wildlife trip every year. Visiting a wildlife destination and witnessing animals in their natural habitat can genuinely transform you. Let them see wild animals as they truly are- free, powerful, and majestic.

There’s so much to learn just by observing animals. For me, animals are the purest beings. They don’t carry malice. Even a tiger, one of the most powerful predators, only kills to survive. There is no cruelty in their intent. That’s why I feel it’s so important to expose children early to this world. If the coming generations can grow up with empathy toward animals and nature, we might actually shape a kinder, more compassionate society.

