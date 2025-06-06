Aari Arujunan on playing a cop for the first time in his career, why he took a break from films, and activism

A

Honestly, my journey in cinema has been somewhat limited—but that’s been a conscious choice. For me, every film I take on has to offer more than just money or fame; it has to give me a sense of purpose.

There have been lucrative opportunities, especially after Bigg Boss Tamil, that I turned down. If I’d accepted them, I could’ve bought two more houses (laughs). But I didn’t want to lose myself chasing fame. I never wanted to take on roles just to stay relevant. For me, a project either needs to be a real breakthrough or at least not be a burden on the producer’s budget. I don’t believe in taking unnecessary risks.

I didn’t have a mentor to guide me through the industry. I made mistakes and learned from them on my own. Everything I’ve achieved has been self-made. The industry is evolving—and I’m evolving with it.

Take someone like Sivakarthikeyan, for example—he’s a great example of breaking the traditional formula and making it big without any film background. That inspired me to take up Vaa Tamizha Vaa, the debate show on television. I didn’t overthink whether I should do it or not. I simply asked myself if I could do justice to it. I looked at Kamal Haasan sir—if a legend like him could host a show, why not me?

Vaa Tamizha Vaa gave me a chance to contribute meaningfully to society—sharing thoughtful ideas and engaging with around 50 people every week. It demanded responsibility, an understanding of all sides of a discussion, and objectivity. That was a challenge I gladly welcomed.

Of course, I have regrets—there are projects I wish I had taken up. After Bigg Boss Tamil 4 and Nenjukku Needhi, I took a deliberate break from films. I didn’t want to act just for the sake of it. If I come back, I want it to be with a strong film. And let’s be honest—the world won’t stop if an Aari film doesn’t release tomorrow. The goal is to choose the right film.

I’ve faced many challenges, especially working with new producers. Some experiences were truly difficult, and I’ve learned to be cautious. That’s why films like Aleka are on hold, and Bhagavan is delayed for other reasons. I just don’t want to fall into the same traps again.