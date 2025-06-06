Aari Arujunan on playing a cop for the first time in his career, why he took a break from films, and activism
In a world where fame often flickers and fades, actor Aari Arujunan stands out—not for how often he graces the silver screen, but for how deeply he touches lives beyond it. The Nenjukku Needhi actor proudly wears his Tamil identity on his sleeve, is passionate about environmental conservation, and a firm believer in organic farming, thus channeling his fame into meaningful action. His philosophy is simple: change begins with action. It’s this belief that drives his work through his NGO, Marvom Maatruvom, where he leads by example.
So, when Aari Arujunan stormed the small screen through the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, it came as no surprise that he secured a landslide victory. Now, as the host of Vaa Tamizha Vaa, Aari connects with individuals from all walks of life, gaining deeper insights into the societal fabric.
And with a new cinematic chapter unfolding—stepping into the role of a cop for the first time in his career with Goli Soda fame Vijay Milton at the helm—we caught up with Aari to talk about films, activism, and everything in between. Excerpts…
You are playing a cop for the first time in your career? How did you prepare for the same?
What drew me to the project most was the story. I’ve known director Vijay Milton sir for a long time, and although I’ve been offered several cop roles in the past, his narration over the phone immediately got me excited. This film comprises Tollywood actor Suniel, Bharath, the boys from the Goli Soda franchise, and Paal Dabba.
Milton sir didn’t need to explain much about the physicality of the role—he knew I was a fitness trainer. He gave me a basic brief, and I took it from there. The character goes through two major transformations, the first reflecting the physical changes that come after police training. But beyond the look, what really intrigued me was how the film explores society’s perception of the police—and how the police, in turn, often mirror the society they come from.
To prepare, I approached training differently this time. I cut carbs for two to three months to maintain a lean, athletic frame—avoiding the stereotypical bulky, biceps-heavy cop look. I wanted the character to feel real, like someone you might actually come across in everyday life.
What about your other film, Fourth Floor?
It plays with the concept of dreams vs. reality. When the protagonist moves to the fourth floor, a series of unsettling events begin to unravel. Are those dreams symbolic? Do they relate to actual events? It’s a decoding film—very psychological. How he solves the puzzle is the film.
It’s been almost 15 years since you entered the film industry.When you look back, what stands out most about your journey?
Honestly, my journey in cinema has been somewhat limited—but that’s been a conscious choice. For me, every film I take on has to offer more than just money or fame; it has to give me a sense of purpose.
There have been lucrative opportunities, especially after Bigg Boss Tamil, that I turned down. If I’d accepted them, I could’ve bought two more houses (laughs). But I didn’t want to lose myself chasing fame. I never wanted to take on roles just to stay relevant. For me, a project either needs to be a real breakthrough or at least not be a burden on the producer’s budget. I don’t believe in taking unnecessary risks.
I didn’t have a mentor to guide me through the industry. I made mistakes and learned from them on my own. Everything I’ve achieved has been self-made. The industry is evolving—and I’m evolving with it.
Take someone like Sivakarthikeyan, for example—he’s a great example of breaking the traditional formula and making it big without any film background. That inspired me to take up Vaa Tamizha Vaa, the debate show on television. I didn’t overthink whether I should do it or not. I simply asked myself if I could do justice to it. I looked at Kamal Haasan sir—if a legend like him could host a show, why not me?
Vaa Tamizha Vaa gave me a chance to contribute meaningfully to society—sharing thoughtful ideas and engaging with around 50 people every week. It demanded responsibility, an understanding of all sides of a discussion, and objectivity. That was a challenge I gladly welcomed.
Of course, I have regrets—there are projects I wish I had taken up. After Bigg Boss Tamil 4 and Nenjukku Needhi, I took a deliberate break from films. I didn’t want to act just for the sake of it. If I come back, I want it to be with a strong film. And let’s be honest—the world won’t stop if an Aari film doesn’t release tomorrow. The goal is to choose the right film.
I’ve faced many challenges, especially working with new producers. Some experiences were truly difficult, and I’ve learned to be cautious. That’s why films like Aleka are on hold, and Bhagavan is delayed for other reasons. I just don’t want to fall into the same traps again.
And you are doing a film with Hansika?
Yes, I’m playing an antagonist for the first time, which is a big milestone for me. But I’ll share more details about that in another interview. I’ve also just wrapped up a web series with Priyamani. It’s the Tamil remake of the Hindi series The Trial, which originally starred Kajol.
Would you call Bigg Boss Tamil a turning point in your career?
Absolutely! When people think of me, they often recall films like Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakkathilaey, Maya, or Nedunchalai. Everyone connects me to the movie that touched them the most. But after Bigg Boss, I’ve become more than just an actor—I feel like a part of everyone’s family. They call me ‘avanga veettu paiyan’. People come up to me and say, “Boss, we voted for you on the show!” That kind of love is priceless.
Every time Bigg Boss returns, viewers compare the current contestants to me, setting a bar they have established for me! Many ask how I stayed so patient inside the house. But honestly, I had no choice. There was no producer backing me, no one investing in my success, and no friends to lean on. Nothing in my journey has ever come easy. I arrived in Chennai with just a bus ticket in my hand. Now, I want to start my own production house. It’s a dream I’ve been thinking about for over a decade.
Does your image as a socially aware actor influence the roles you choose?
If you’re too good, it can be a problem. If you’re too bad, that’s a problem too. The key is finding the right balance—and I realised that a bit late. I know I can play both sides; at the end of the day, it’s just a character, not who I am.
When I was first offered a negative role, I was scared. I worried people would start seeing me differently. I asked the director, “The story is strong, but how do you see me playing a negative character?” His answer opened my eyes. He said, “Every actor wants to be the hero or the victim, but no one wants to play the one who makes a mistake.” He explained that only by portraying the person who errs can a story truly highlight what’s right. Sometimes, to show what’s right, you need to show what’s wrong. I don’t want to be boxed in by people’s perceptions. As an actor, I have the responsibility to explore every shade of a character.
Did your childhood play a part in making you socially aware?
I was quite a mischievous kid, growing up in a joint family with my cousins. These days, many parents think a good school means high fees and fancy facilities, but they rarely pause to consider what their children are truly learning. My school didn’t have many amenities—just a playground where we played cricket, kabaddi, and kho kho. But the real lessons came from the values instilled by my teachers and family.
My father is a man of strong principles. Whether it was a property dispute or a family conflict, he was the one who stepped in, always resolving things with fairness and a clear sense of right and wrong. We grew up watching him handle situations with integrity. If someone had trouble finding a life partner, he would immediately pull out horoscopes and start matchmaking—no delays.
I learned a lot from life itself, too. When people come to me with deals or agreements, I always say, “I’m a man of my word; the written agreement comes later.” That lesson comes directly from my father’s character.
After I became a film actor, every time someone took a photo with me, I started asking myself, “What more can I do for them?” That question led me to start my NGO, Marvom Maatruvom. It was around the time of the Jallikattu movement in 2017. Our country faces countless issues—political divisions, corruption, systemic problems. While I can’t fix everything, I realised I could make a difference in my own small world. That’s when I decided to start with myself. Changing myself changed everything. My mindset evolved, and so did my concern for those around me. I began noticing the struggles of people who worked with me and started helping in small ways.
Right now, I’m involved with Vaa Tamizha Vaa, and I try to help whenever I can. Just last week, a woman shared how her family hesitated to lend her ₹30,000 and treated her and her brother differently. I did what felt right at that moment. That’s how I operate—I don’t follow a fixed plan. Whenever possible, I support people financially. I get requests for school fees, medical expenses, and admissions. If I can’t help directly, I try to connect them with someone who can.
I don’t usually post about these things on social media—I don’t have the time or interest in publicising my efforts. Helping others is part of my lifestyle, not a job. When I’m busy with films, I focus fully on that.
You have been involved in many causes. Which is the closest to your heart?
It all starts with the land you call home. Whatever you're able to do for your land—do it. I'm not saying you need to give up modern comforts like air conditioners or refrigerators, but it’s important to be mindful of how you stay connected to your roots. Small actions matter—growing a few plants at home, protecting trees, or teaching your children about soil and sustainability. These simple steps help preserve the environment and keep our traditions alive.
Our food culture plays a key role in staying rooted. The Jallikattu movement and the pandemic reignited that connection in Tamil Nadu. Today, traditional foods—millets, jaggery-based sweets, and age-old recipes—are making a comeback. You can now choose natural jaggery or honey in your tea or coffee at a bakery. You can enjoy wholesome dishes like ragi, wheat, or kambu dosa, varagu arisi pongal, thinai payasam, and kambu koozhu, foods that were once considered poor man’s meals, but are now recognised for their health benefits.
Especially after 40, if you want to regulate your metabolism, millets are a smart choice. Science supports this—fiber-rich foods help slow down glucose absorption. Our ancestors didn’t just use turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, omam, or perunjeeragam for flavour; they used them for their medicinal properties. These weren’t just traditions—they were time-tested, science-backed practices. It’s our responsibility to pass them on to the next generation.
Second, never forget who you are or where you come from. Your mother tongue is a vital part of your identity. Take pride in it. You can learn many languages, but never look down on your own. When you connect with your language, your food, and your land, you strengthen your identity—and your health, too.
Is that what made you change your signature to Tamil?
I was in North America when something really struck me—almost no one was signing in Tamil. People from other countries were proudly using their native scripts—Chinese, Korean, Japanese. That moment made me realise I was also part of the problem. So, I decided to change my signature to Tamil. I even became part of a campaign aiming for a Guinness World Record (for most signatures on a white board).
Even today, there’s a widespread belief that your signature must be in English for it to be valid on documents like passports, bank forms, or property papers. In schools, students are asked to sign in English during exams. Of course, English is important—it helps us communicate globally. But all I’m saying is, give your own language the respect it deserves. That’s how you preserve your roots.
You propagate organic farming. Does your diet include the same?
If I did that every single day, there would definitely be fights at home (laughs)! But most of the time, I manage to stick to a routine. I try to lead a healthy lifestyle—I’ve even given up coffee. My mornings are light, with simple meals like sundal, almonds, soup, eggs, idli, or a fruit salad. For lunch, I keep it basic: a single cup of rice with sambar and vegetables. When I have non-veg, I usually pair it with red rice or seeraga samba rice. Otherwise, I prefer traditional grains like maapillai samba, varagu, or kuthiraivaali. I feel I can’t tell others to eat healthy unless I practice it myself.
Has cinema changed you as a person?
It’s not the industry that changed me, but the journey—the ups and downs, the failures and successes. The industry will go on, with or without me. But I’ve grown and evolved because of everything I’ve been through.
There’s a perception that you are a serious person? What do you do for fun?
I’d like to change that perception (laughs). Everyone has a fun side! When you ask me a question, I think and respond accordingly. If it’s something funny, I’ll give a funny answer. I just go with the flow—it all depends on the situation. I’m not overly serious, just focused. That’s the way I am.
I love to travel, especially trekking. It’s incredibly refreshing. I’ve climbed mountains, stayed in cold weather, and lived on simple food. I’m already planning another trip this August. It really recharges me. Every trek reminds me of how much more there is to explore. I get genuinely excited about a 3-4 day trek—cooking outdoors, discovering new places, and learning something new each time.
If not an actor, what would you have been?
I probably would’ve taken up a regular job, maybe joined my father’s business. I failed my 10th, so back then, I didn’t have big dreams. But deep down, I always wanted to be a cop or join the armed forces. I never imagined I’d get to play one on screen—but here I am, and it’s incredibly fulfilling.
I gravitate toward roles that have meaning and leave an impact. I truly believe that whether it’s in films or in life, living with purpose is what really matters. That, in itself, is enough.
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
x-@psangeetha2112