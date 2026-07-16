BIGSAM, STEVIE and Spotlight come together for the first edition of Permanent Vacation

The architecture of an independent music scene relies entirely on the infrastructure built to protect it. For years, the city’s live original music landscape has fought uphill battles against shifting venues and post-pandemic stagnation. Hoping to change that is Metal Chennai, a platform that has spent years supporting independent live music in the city, particularly across metal, hard rock, and alternative music. The collective is now expanding its vision with Permanent Vacation, a new recurring platform for original artistes across genres. The inaugural edition brings together BIGSAM, STEVIE, and Spotlight. Ahead of the show, we spoke to the organisers and artistes about creating a stronger home for Chennai’s independent music scene.

BIGSAM has spent the past few years touring with Tamil indie musician Kaber Vasuki

For Chennai-based singer-songwriter STEVIE, the concert marks his return to performing in the city with his full band after almost two years. “I feel like my music is at a point where it’s slowly transitioning into the sound I’ve always wanted to put out,” STEVIE shares. Even so, he resists putting labels on his music. “If I box myself into certain genres, I really won’t have the mind space to do justice to the kind of songs I want to write,” he explains. Drawing from indie pop, alternative rock, R&B and electronic music, he prefers to let each song find its own direction. “I don’t consciously try to write within a genre anymore,” he adds. “I let the song become whatever it wants to become.” Audiences, he says, can expect a set that reflects this newer musical direction.