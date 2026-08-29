Thomson Andrews on O Haseen, monsoon romance and finding his musical voice

Does he have a favourite monsoon memory that could have inspired the song? “Yes. My earliest monsoon memories are filled with pure joy—jumping into puddles, running around gardens in raincoats, getting completely drenched and splashing water on friends. Even through my teenage years, the rains brought out this sense of playfulness and positivity. For a few hours, you could almost forget about traffic, delays and everything else happening around you. I also share a lot of beautiful rainy-day memories with my wife. We both absolutely love the monsoon. I think all those experiences become part of an artiste subconsciously. You don’t necessarily sit down and say, ‘I’m going to write a song about this particular memory.’ They live somewhere inside you and eventually find their way into your music. As a musician, you need a strong emotional core to compose. That’s what makes music personal. And perhaps the most rewarding part now is seeing listeners connect with O Haseen and use it as the soundtrack to their own memories, relationships and special someone.

He adds, “I think all those experiences become part of an artiste subconsciously. You don't necessarily sit down and say, ‘I'm going to write a song about this particular memory.’ They live somewhere inside you and eventually find their way into your music. As a musician, you need a strong emotional core to compose. That's what makes music personal. And perhaps the most rewarding part now is seeing listeners connect with O Haseen and use it as the soundtrack to their own memories, relationships and special someone.”

When asked how releasing his own song feels different from working on Bollywood films, he says, “Releasing your own music is incredibly liberating. When you work on a film, OTT project or advertisement, you're serving a larger creative vision. There is a script, a director's perspective, a producer's objective and an entire team working towards one collective story. Your job is to understand that vision and contribute your best to it.

“When you create independent music, you have complete creative freedom. You decide the story. You decide the emotion. You decide the message. You can make something about romance, heartbreak, motivation or pure euphoria. There is a different kind of vulnerability because you're not hiding behind somebody else's story.

“I'm not making music for validation. I'm making it because I have something genuine to say. At this stage of my career, that's probably the biggest difference. I've spent years as a playback singer, vocal arranger, composer and collaborator helping bring other people's musical visions to life. Now I want audiences to understand my own musical identity.”

He adds, “O Haseen is part of that larger journey. It is being released through my independent label, THROAN OF ART MUSIC™.and it is the beginning of a very prolific phase of original music for me. I have a large catalogue that I'm finally bringing to audiences. The next release is another romantic original, Koi Aisi Yaar Bane, which is scheduled for September. O Haseen, Koi Aisi Yaar Bane and several more romantic songs will eventually form part of my upcoming 2027 romantic-themed EP. All of these original songs are being released through my label.

But this chapter is bigger than music releases alone. “I am also curating GHAMMAK™, an international cultural music exchange programme through which I am taking Indian culture to the world and bringing the world's cultures to India — fostering collaborations between artistes across music, films, art and knowledge. For me, original music, cultural exchange and creative entrepreneurship are all connected. They are different expressions of the same desire: to create work that travels and connects.”