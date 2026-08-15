Harry Grover on his latest single MAMA and his new musical chapter

The singer has also described MAMA as the beginning of a new chapter. So, what is changing about Harry Grover as an artiste? “I’m 25 now, and I feel like this age naturally marks a new chapter for me, both personally and in my musical journey. There’s a lot lined up, and MAMA is really just a glimpse of what’s coming with my EP. My production style has changed a lot; the music feels more refined, and I’m exploring sounds on a much bigger scale. I’m doing more global collaborations and bringing different worlds into my music, while still keeping my own identity at the centre. I also think I understand myself better as an artiste now. I’m trusting my instincts more, experimenting without worrying too much about fitting into one sound or genre, and becoming more intentional about the music I put out.”

And finally, giving us a peek into his upcoming song, Still That Kid, he says, "Still That Kid is about the inner child that always stays with you, no matter how much you grow. For me, a lot of that feeling comes through the sound. I wanted to bring back the kind of textures I grew up listening to with my friends as a teenager, when I used to dream about making music like that one day. Today, music can easily become about numbers, going viral and social media. I wanted to go back to why I fell in love with music in the first place. So, through the production and different textures, I’ve tried to bring a glimpse of that older feeling into something new. I hope when people hear it, it takes them back to their own memories too. Somewhere inside, we are all still that kid."