Shanaya Makani brings her signature energy to Jass Manak’s Raho Bachke

With popular Punjabi singer Jass Manak back with his much-anticipated new track Raho Bachke, Shanaya Makani—known for her grooves and moves—steps into the spotlight as the lead, bringing her signature energy and screen presence to the project. Known for her dance-first approach to performance and expressive, camera-ready style, Shanaya has steadily carved out a space for herself in the Punjabi music video scene. From Dopamine with Guru Randhawa to Sirra, she’s become one of those familiar faces you keep spotting in youth-driven music and digital culture.

Shanaya Makani opens up About Raho Bachke with Jass Manak

So, what was it like collaborating with Jass Manak on this project?“It was honestly a surreal experience for me. I’ve always listened to Jass Manak’s music, so getting the opportunity to work alongside him felt like a full-circle moment. There was definitely a sense of excitement and responsibility because I knew this was an important project, but Jass was incredibly warm and easy to work with. He made the entire experience comfortable, and by the end of the shoot, it felt less like work and more like a celebration of great music and teamwork.”