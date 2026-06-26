Shanaya Makani brings her signature energy to Jass Manak’s Raho Bachke

With popular Punjabi singer Jass Manak back with his much-anticipated new track Raho Bachke, Shanaya Makani—known for her grooves and moves—steps into the spotlight as the lead, bringing her signature energy and screen presence to the project. Known for her dance-first approach to performance and expressive, camera-ready style, Shanaya has steadily carved out a space for herself in the Punjabi music video scene. From Dopamine with Guru Randhawa to Sirra, she’s become one of those familiar faces you keep spotting in youth-driven music and digital culture.
So, what was it like collaborating with Jass Manak on this project?“It was honestly a surreal experience for me. I’ve always listened to Jass Manak’s music, so getting the opportunity to work alongside him felt like a full-circle moment. There was definitely a sense of excitement and responsibility because I knew this was an important project, but Jass was incredibly warm and easy to work with. He made the entire experience comfortable, and by the end of the shoot, it felt less like work and more like a celebration of great music and teamwork.”
What drew her to the story and visual concept of the song?“What really drew me in was how energetic and engaging the entire concept felt. The moment I heard the song, I could already imagine the visuals and the vibe it would create on screen. I also loved that the concept gave me the space to perform, dance, and bring my own energy to the project. Combined with the fact that it was a Punjabi music video—something I had always dreamed of being a part of—it felt like the perfect fit for me.”
Shanaya is known for her dance-led content, and when asked how dance has shaped her as a performer in front of the camera, she says, “Dance has shaped every aspect of who I am as a performer. I originally started dancing because I wanted to become an actor, but the moment I stepped into my first dance class, I knew it was something I wanted to pursue for life. Beyond technique, dance gave me confidence, discipline, and the ability to express emotions without words. It taught me how to connect with an audience and feel comfortable in front of a camera, which has helped me tremendously in every project I've worked on.”
Looking back, how would she describe her journey from being a creator and dancer to becoming a familiar face in major music videos?“It's been a journey filled with learning, growth, and a lot of gratitude. I started by sharing my dance videos online simply because I loved dancing, and over time, people began connecting with my work. Projects like Sirra became major turning points because they introduced me to a much larger audience and helped people see me not just as a creator but as a performer. Even today, when people recognise me as "the Sirra girl," it feels incredibly special. Every project has helped me grow, and I still feel like I'm only getting started.”
Shanaya has also built a strong community online. How important is social media in shaping opportunities today? “Social media has played a huge role in my journey. It gave me a platform to showcase my work consistently and allowed people to discover me beyond traditional spaces. Some of the biggest opportunities I've received have come because people saw my work online and connected with it. More importantly, it helped me build a community of people who have supported me from my very first dance class to where I am today. Their encouragement has been one of my biggest motivations to keep creating and pushing myself.”
And finally, on her upcoming projects, Shanaya says,“Currently, I’m working with some brands I’ve always admired and wanted to collaborate with, which has been incredibly exciting. Beyond that, I’m exploring a new creative avenue and working on something that feels like a natural extension of who I am. It’s still early days, but I’m looking forward to sharing more soon.”
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