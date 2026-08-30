How the Premier League gave its iconic anthem an Indian makeover

Few sounds are as closely tied to football as the Premier League anthem. With the 2026/27 Premier League season now underway, Indian fans are hearing that familiar tune in a new form, as the League gives its iconic anthem an Indian musical identity.
Created in collaboration with Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Dhruv Visvanath and London-based music production company Molecular Sound — the new version keeps the anthem’s core melody intact while changing its musical texture. Sitar, sarangi and bansuri have been woven into the arrangement, while the original strings have been adapted to an Indian rhythmic feel. The result is recognisable, but distinctly different from the version fans have heard for years.
For Dhruv, the collaboration also carries a personal connection. A lifelong Premier League fan and Chelsea supporter — he grew up with the competition’s late-night kick-offs, matchday rituals and rivalries. His involvement, then, is more than a musician being asked to put an Indian spin on a global sporting property. He is also part of the audience the new version is meant to celebrate.
That distinction is important. The Premier League says the Indian version is not intended to replace the original anthem. Instead, it gives Indian supporters a version they can call their own while retaining the energy and identity of the original. Dave Connolly, the anthem’s composer and founder of Molecular Sound, has also described the original as something that could be reimagined for different audiences.
The timing reflects how deeply the Premier League has embedded itself in Indian football culture. The league has had a relationship with Indian supporters for nearly two decades and opened its India office in April 2025 as part of its efforts to strengthen its engagement with fans and the wider football ecosystem.
What makes the new anthem interesting, then, is not simply the addition of Indian instruments. It is the attempt to make something globally familiar feel locally meaningful without losing what made it recognisable in the first place. For Indian fans, the sound of a new Premier League season now carries a distinctly Indian note.