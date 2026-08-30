How the Premier League gave its iconic anthem an Indian makeover

Few sounds are as closely tied to football as the Premier League anthem. With the 2026/27 Premier League season now underway, Indian fans are hearing that familiar tune in a new form, as the League gives its iconic anthem an Indian musical identity.

A personal connection to the league

Created in collaboration with Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Dhruv Visvanath and London-based music production company Molecular Sound — the new version keeps the anthem’s core melody intact while changing its musical texture. Sitar, sarangi and bansuri have been woven into the arrangement, while the original strings have been adapted to an Indian rhythmic feel. The result is recognisable, but distinctly different from the version fans have heard for years.